Covid Affect Your Wedding Plans? Here's How You Can Win a Dream Honeymoon

Kenny Flowers wants to make sure a few lucky couples get to experience their dream honeymoon even if they couldn’t experience their dream wedding just yet.

On Tuesday, upscale tropical clothing brand Kenny Flowers announced it’s giving three newly engaged or recently married couples who had to forgo their dream wedding a fantasy honeymoon instead. The honeymoons will take place at either the Four Seasons Resort Maui, Four Seasons Resort Nevis, or Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita. The prize comes with airfare, meals, couples massages, and more to make the romantic event one they will never forget. This way, the couples can replace any negative memories around their 2020 nuptials with new loving ones instead.

“It’s been a crazy year. But just because something goes wrong doesn’t mean everything has to fall apart. Our customers may have had to postpone their weddings, but they shouldn’t have to postpone their honeymoon," Kenny Haisfield, founder of Kenny Flowers, shared in a statement. “Our brand has always been about making the most of every situation, and finding ways to enjoy yourself, whatever you’re up to.”

According to the company, it doesn’t matter how your dream day was dashed — be it downsizing your wedding party, postponing the event, or moving it to Zoom — you’re eligible to win. Even those who’ve had to postpone their weddings indefinitely can still enter and go on their honeymoon before ever getting hitched (because who doesn’t love to eat dessert first?). In fact, Kenny says he took a “pre-honeymoon” with his fiancée after they postponed their wedding twice this year.

To win, couples must head to the Kenny Flowers Honeymoon page between Oct. 27 - Nov. 29 and enter their information. Though just three lucky couples will win the honeymoon of a lifetime, an additional 25 couples will win high-end matching swimwear to wear on their own dream honeymoons.

“Everyone needs a trip to look forward to right now, especially the brides and grooms who have had to dismantle their dream weddings and honeymoons,” Christina Vidal, head of Kenny Flowers women's, shared. “Four Seasons Resorts are always synonymous with luxury and relaxation. Whether a couple is looking for a high-end Hawaiian adventure at Four Seasons Resort Maui, a five-star fiesta at Four Seasons Punta Mita in Mexico, or a sugar-sand Caribbean getaway at Four Seasons Resort Nevis, we’re excited to match them with the honeymoon of their dreams and gift them some of our best matching couples swimwear to make the trip even more memorable.”