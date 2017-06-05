10 Swoon-worthy Honeymoon Destinations That Won't Break the Bank

With affordable, quick flights to choose from and many sights still untouched by tourism, Cuba is a unique, budget-friendly honeymoon experience. Find yourself a deal on an Airbnb in Vedado, a mostly-residential neighborhood just a 10-minute drive from Old Havana where old mansions and authentic eateries abound.

The retro cars and architecture are just some of the ways Cuba will leave you charmed. Explore Old Havana, where you can learn how the country's iconic rum is made at Havana Club, and have lunch at the top of La Torre, where the ham and cheese sandwich is second only to the view. End the night with a traditional cannon ceremony at El Morro Castle, where you'll get a dose of history while watching the city lights come alive.

For sunshine-filled relaxation, hit the white-sand Cayo Lago Del Sur or Varadero Beach, and plan a day tour to see the tobacco fields of Viñales by horse.