This Two-story Honeymoon Suite in Zimbabwe Overlooks a Wild Elephant Hot Spot (Video)

If your dream honeymoon is a luxurious suite in an off-the-beaten path location where buffalo and elephant roam, this is the place for you.

The Victoria Falls Safari Lodge is located in the northwestern edge of Zimbabwe, just a couple of miles from Victoria Falls, the majestic natural wonder that separates Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Each of the property’s 72 rooms have a balcony with views of the African bush that stretch to the horizon. Sit outside around sunrise or sunset and you’ll see herds of buffalo and at least a few elephants coming to sip from the natural watering hole.

The lodge’s palatial two-story honeymoon suite offers a clear view of this elephant hotspot, making it easy to get a taste of the safari experience without ever having to leave the comfort — and air conditioning — of your room. The suite also includes a luxuriously appointed king-size canopy bed surrounded by mosquito netting, a full living room, and a bathroom with a soaking tub and a spacious shower for two.

A short walk from the suite’s front door is a postcard-perfect pool, an expansive deck for lounging, and a restaurant and bar that are set up to make you feel as if you’re drinking and dining in the wild.

The on-site restaurant’s meals are hearty and made for Instagram snaps — MaKuwa-Kuwa Restaurant serves up authentic African fare like coconut crusted bream filet and coffee-infused beef short ribs. And breakfast includes a bloody mary bar, the perfect honeymoon addition.

When it’s time to venture off property, head to Victoria Falls itself. This is where the majestic Zambezi River plummets from a cliff, eventually flowing into a series of gorges. Mosi-oa-Tunya, as the falls is known locally, means “the smoke that thunders,” and it’s the perfect name for this natural treasure.

Victoria Falls isn't the highest or widest waterfall in the world but it is technically the world's largest. It's 5,604 feet wide and 354 feet high, making it the world's largest sheet of falling water and over twice the height of Niagara Falls.

On the Zimbabwe side of the falls, walking paths in the surrounding national parks offer ample opportunities for photos and romantic selfies with rainbow backdrops. But this site so epic it’s worth the splurge for a helicopter ride above it.

To add a safari to your perfect African honeymoon, head to the nearby Zambezi National Park, about 10 minutes from the town of Victoria Falls.

And don’t fret if you don’t spot a buffalo on the safari. You’re sure to see one when you return to your suite.