These trips are the perfect way to savor every moment of newlywed bliss.

The Best Honeymoon Destinations in the U.S. for $20,000 or Less

COVID-19 has affected all aspects of our lives, including how we celebrate our nuptials. Last year, for example, many couples opted out of a large wedding celebration bringing the average wedding cost to about $20,000, a solid $8,000 drop from 2019. And while some decide to downsize their big day, others skip it entirely, sign on the dotted line in City Hall and jet off to their honeymoon instead. If spending your entire wedding budget on a honeymoon sounds like something you and your partner want to do, jewelry company Shane Co. put together a list of the top 10 honeymoon destinations in the country where $20,000 will get you the furthest.

Savannah, Georgia, is the undisputed winner. Known for its beautiful architecture, idyllic landscapes, and rich history, a two-week honeymoon here means spending about $11,000 on a luxury hotel and food and drinks, about $300 on flights, and $1,200 on tours and activities. Then, you will be left with a cool $7,500 to spend on whatever else you want.

The Iconic oak lined road at Wormsloe Plantation, Savannah. Credit: Chris Moore - Exploring Light Photography/Getty Images

The island of Hilton Head, South Carolina, takes the no. 2 spot on Shane Co.'s list. While your two-week hotel bill would be a little over $10,000 here, you will still have about $4,000 extra to splurge on activities or gifts when you're not basking in the sun in this gorgeous Atlantic Ocean destination.

Asheville, North Carolina, USA at twilight. Credit: Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Those who prefer to honeymoon in the mountains should consider Asheville, North Carolina, which is third on the list. While you won't be able to stay a full two weeks, Shane Co. calculated that a 13-night stay in a four-star property would set you back about $14,000, with $3,770 more for food and drinks and $1,366 for activities.

Another noteworthy mention is Honolulu, which is undoubtedly one of the most romantic honeymoon destinations in the world. Twenty thousand dollars in the Hawaiian capital will cover flights, food and drinks, and a 12-night stay at the Royal Hawaiian resort.

Shot from peak of Diamond Head Crater, overlooking Honolulu skyline and Waikiki Beach. Credit: Jesse Warren/Getty Images

At the bottom of the list is Laguna Beach, California, where your honeymoon will only last six nights. But here, food and drinks would be less expensive than in Honolulu, so you will be left with about $900 for additional spending.

Shane Co. used data from travel websites such as Expedia and Tripadvisor to estimate the average honeymoon costs, including accommodations, activities, flights, and more.