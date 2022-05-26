This Home Swap Website Is Helping Travelers Relocate to London in June — With Free, Over-the-top Perks

This year, Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking an astonishing 70 years on the throne. And really, what better time for you to pay homage to her than with your own trip to the United Kingdom? Just in case you needed more of a push to actually book those tickets across the pond, Love Home Swap, the home-sharing platform, is treating members who arrange a home swap in London to their very own professional butler during their stay.

"We're thrilled to roll out the red carpet and welcome Americans back to London this summer with the full royal treatment," Célia Pronto, managing director of Love Home Swap, shared with Travel + Leisure in a statement. "Whether you're interested in a Victorian family home, an architect-designed space, or a cozy, light-filled apartment, you'll experience London in a way you can't get from a hotel or vacation rental."

London home interiors Credit: Courtesy of Love Home Swap

Here's how the free butler works. Travelers have from now through June 5, 2022, to book their getaway for travel days between now and August 5, 2022. The promotion is open to the first 20 U.S.-based members who agree to exchange their home and stay at a London home on the Love Home Swap platform.

Members who meet the criteria are eligible for five complimentary hours of professional butler services during one day during their stay (as for which day they can make use of the service, that will be agreed upon directly between the member and the organization providing the butlers).

London home interiors Credit: Courtesy of Love Home Swap

The butlers are available to assist travelers with anything from unpacking and ironing clothing, to serving welcome drinks and appetizers, to providing evening turndown service. And, as a bonus to the first five members who arrange a swap during this promotion, they will also receive a complimentary afternoon tea service for two, complete with scones, clotted cream, and finger sandwiches, just like the Queen likes.