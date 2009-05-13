High-Tech Trading Cards

Nintendo's new e-Reader uses what look like souped-up baseball cards—only these are loaded with everything from new Pokémon characters to the original low-tech version of Donkey Kong. Just insert the e-Reader into your Game Boy Advance, feed the cards through the slot to download the data, and you're good to go. Sorry, pink chewing gum is not included. E-READER, $39.95 at retail stores nationwide and on www.nintendo.com; game packs from $1.99. —Robert Maniaci