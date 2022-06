11 Places That Every Hello Kitty Fan Needs to Visit

In 1974, the Japanese company Sanrio introduced the world to an icon of cute: a young girl with big eyes and white skin, who lives in London with her parents and her twin sister, Mimmy. Hello Kitty became a global star, with more than $1 billion of licensed Hello Kitty products sold annually.The outpouring of love for this cartoon character goes beyond mere merchandise. In addition to the 2014 Hello Kitty convention and a 2019 45th anniversary online tour , there have been numerous travel partnerships around the world — from hotel suites and theme parks to food — for fans to fully immerse themselves in the world of Hello Kitty.