11 Places That Every Hello Kitty Fan Needs to Visit

In October 2014, to celebrate 40 years of Hello Kitty, Sanrio launched its first food venture in North America with the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck. Since then, the truck has traveled throughout the United States serving delicious baked goods to thousands of fans. The macarons, cookies, mini cakes, and doughnuts all come with Hello Kitty’s signature details. Even the disposable water bottles are bow shaped. The Hello Kitty truck is in such high demand that in 2017, Sanrio added a second — one for the West Coast and one for the East. Look for upcoming locations on its Instagram account.