This Luxury Glamping Experience Outside of Dubai Offers Dome-shaped Tents, Fire Pits, and Stunning Mountain Views

Home to the world's biggest, tallest, and fastest basically everything, Dubai is known for going over the top in everything it does, especially when it comes to luxury. But for visitors wanting to have a different kind of adventure — one that focuses more on nature — there's Hatta Dome Park, located two hours outside of Dubai.

Situated in the rocky canyons of Hatta Wadi Hub in the Arabian Desert, Hatta Dome Park features 15 newly installed dome-shaped tents, each offering views of the mountainous landscape. These permanent structures also include a private terrace area, so guests can sit outside and take in the views or whip up some food in their personal BBQ and fire pit. For those who prefer not to prepare their own meals, there are three food trucks just a short walk from the domes.

Despite being in the desert, these tents don't skimp on the comforts and glamour of nearby Dubai. Inside the stylishly furnished domes, guests can expect double beds, sofa beds, a private bathroom, mini fridge, and TV. There's even Wi-Fi.

Hatta Dome Park interior with beds Credit: Courtesy of Hatta Dome Park

Beyond the accommodations, guests will find that Hatta Wadi Hub is full of outdoorsy adventures, from typical activities like kayaking, hiking, and mountain biking to the more unique and extreme like axe throwing and zorbing (a.k.a. rolling down a hill in a giant plastic ball).

Other activities include mountain carting (think go-karts but going downhill); the Big Plunge, a massive netted trampoline for adults; the popular Hatta Drop-In, which features multiple slides that launch guests into the air before dropping them in a plunge pool; and the Cannon, which the website describes as a "catapult." For visitors who want to experience these activities without spending the night, both half-day and full-day excursions are also available.

Prices for the new Hatta Dome Park start at about $272 per night. Other accommodations are also available in the area, including hotels, resorts, and private homes. For more information, head to the official website.