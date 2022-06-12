This Caribbean Private Island Is Bringing Napa Valley Wine to Its Shores

Guana, a lush 850-acre private island resort nestled on the turquoise waters of the Caribbean, is known for its unspoiled natural beauty and picture-perfect landscapes that include several white-sand beaches, tropical forests, and rolling hills. There are even orchards that only a couple of dozen travelers can enjoy at a time (only registered visitors are permitted on the island, where there are 18 rooms and villas). Now guests of the luxury resort can also look forward to expanding their knowledge in all things wine, thanks to two exclusive events that blend winemaking and Caribbean fine dining.

The two-day events led by the award-winning Napa-based Hall Wines will allow oenophiles to learn about the principles of winemaking surrounded by Guana Island's stunning natural backdrop. During the first session, from November 3-4, 2022, Lisa Covey, director of public relations at Hall, will teach participants about Napa Valley appellations, terroir, and agriculture and lead a workshop on identifying similarities between Hall wine grapes and the tropical fruits from the orchard on Guana Island.

Aerial view of cottages on Guana Island Credit: Courtesy of Guana Island

Camanoe dining terrace at sunset on Guana Island Credit: Jonathan Becker

And those who sign up for the second session, taking place April 14-15, 2023, will meet Megan Gunderson, Hall's vice president of winemaking, who will get into the more technical issues surrounding winemaking and wine blending. And while both sessions will include plenty of theoretical knowledge, guests will also be treated to tastings of cabernet sauvignon wines, for which Hall Wines is known, an intimate al fresco tasting dinner with wine pairings, and a visit to the island's four-acre orchard.

5 bottles of wine from HALL wines Credit: Courtesy of HALL Wines