Reunite With Your Friends on a Socially Distant Miami Getaway With a Yacht Rental, Personal DJ, and Photographer

Miami has always been a hot spot for friends to get together and enjoy the beaches, nightlife, and ever-growing foodie scene. And after more than a year of staying at home and avoiding large gatherings, lifestyle hospitality company Sbe is offering the ultimate Miami vacation package, so you and your closest friends can convene in a bubble-like atmosphere.

Now available at SLS LUX Brickell and Hyde Midtown Miami, the Ready, Set, Miami package offers two days of jam-packed fun in the sun, starting with the quintessential Magic City experience: cruising around on a yacht. Those who buy this package can take in the views of Miami's iconic skyline, all while enjoying music from their very own personal DJ who will be on board throughout the day. The package also includes a $1,000 food and beverage credit, so everyone on the yacht will be fed and fully fueled for the day's festivities. Travelers can even expect a welcome swag bag with boating essentials, as well as a phone charger, water bottle, beach bag, hat, mask, and hand sanitizer. And since no one wants to waste the day trying to get that perfect picture to show off on social media, a photographer will also be on board, capturing every Instagram-worthy moment.

"As a hospitality lifestyle company, Sbe has consistently strived to create memorable experiences for guests. These experiences have naturally evolved over the last 12 months to ensure we're still able to offer the one-of-a-kind offerings we're known for in a safe way," Marco Selva, area vice president for Sbe, told Travel + Leisure. "This past year, many of us have had to hold on celebrating milestones...To make up for lost time, we have created a safe and memorable getaway for those looking to celebrate and reunite."

Hyde Midtown Miami roof bar Credit: Courtesy of sbe

The Ready, Set, Miami package also offers transportation to and from the airport, as well as the yacht launch dock; a poolside cabana rental with two bottles of Champagne; COVID testing upon arrival (optional); and a personal concierge to coordinate restaurant reservations and additional activities. Accommodations for up to 10 people are also included. Travelers can expect to be placed in five guest rooms near each other with upgrades offered upon availability.

Prices for the Ready, Set, Miami package start at $30,000. For more information, visit the booking pages for the SLS LUX Brickell and Hyde Midtown Miami.