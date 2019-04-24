How to Throw an Unforgettable New Orleans Bachelor Party

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's no denying that New Orleans is the perfect city for a bachelor party. With an incredible bar scene, some of the best food in the country, plenty of history, and of course, Bourbon Street, why not take the boys to the Big Easy? If you find yourself planning a bachelor party in New Orleans here's our guide to the best restaurants, hotels, bars and activities in NOLA.

Best Hotel for a Bachelor Party in New Orleans

You'll need a proper crash pad during your New Orleans bachelor party.

Royal Sonesta

This French Quarter hotel has nearly 500 rooms and suites, many with balconies overlooking rowdy Bourbon Street. Watch all the action below from the comfort of the party-perfect Entertainment suites, which sleep up to six and have fully stocked wet bars. Swing by the massive Oasis pool for a refreshing dip before heading out on the town.

300 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130, (504) 586-0300, sonesta.com

Ace Hotel New Orleans

There's more to NOLA than Bourbon Street. For front row access to the local party scene, stay at Ace Hotel New Orleans, where the rooftop pool fills up with the city's hipster set during the day. Come nighttime, the Three Keys club draws a range of musical acts, from local blues bands to cellists, in its mostly-free concerts.

600 Carondelet St, New Orleans, LA 70130, (504) 900-1180, acehotel.com

Best Restaurants in New Orleans for a Bachelor Party

Fuel up with the guys at these New Orleans restaurants that offer a taste of the city's famous culinary scene and are great for groups.

Cochon Butcher

Claim a few tables at this casual Warehouse District spot and get your carbs on. Taking its cue from European meat markets, Cochon Butcher's hearty sandwiches come loaded with house-cured meats, terrines and sausages. The go-to order is the muffaletta, a New Orleans classic comprising of salami, ham, mortadella, olives, Swiss and provolone. Unlike many local sandwich shops, Cochon serves its take on the calorie-bomb hot so that the cheese melts.

Doris Metropolitan

The muffalettas at Cochon Butcher are just an appetizer to the main course at Doris Metropolitan. Dry aged meats — visible in a glass-walled display room lit by chandelier — are the main focus in this Middle Eastern-influenced steakhouse. Fine dining without any stuffiness, Doris Metropolitan is a popular choice for bachelor parties in New Orleans looking for a classy start to a potentially wild night.

Best Bars in New Orleans for a Bachelor Party

The five o'clock rule doesn't apply in the Crescent City, where drinking can be a 24-hour activity. Here's where to go out with the gang during your New Orleans bachelor party weekend.

St. Lawrence

This French Quarter gastropub is a great first stop during a bachelor party pub crawl. Ease into the night with beer or sazeracs in the energetic bar before switching over to its famous frozen daiquiris. St. Lawrence is open till 2am, so you may find yourself back here later. Pro tip: Grab one for the road before you leave. You'll get thirsty on your way to the next bar — and don't worry, it's totally legal to drink on Bourbon street.

Pat O'Brien's

Planning a New Orleans bachelor party comes with a lot of tough decisions. Luckily, going to Pat O'Brien's isn't one of them: it's a veritable rule to include this pub and its rum-based Hurricanes on your New Orleans bachelor party itinerary. Just off Bourbon Street, O'Brien's serves the ruby red cocktail in signature glasses that have become something of a New Orleans souvenir.

Things to Do in New Orleans for a Bachelor Party

For at least one day during your New Orleans bachelor party, you'll want to leave the crowds of Bourbon Street behind. Here's what to do when it's time to turn down the party:

Join a Swamp Tour

Head into the nearby bayous for a swamp tour. See snakes, egrets and, of course, alligators, up close in these eerie lagoons. There are dozens of tour operators, from high-speed group and private airboat rides like Louisiana Tour Company and Airboat Adventures, to the slower-paced Kayak Swamp Tours, which offers a quieter look at the gator-filled ecosystem.

Hear Some Jazz at Snug Harbor

There's no escaping jazz in New Orleans, where street corners often become impromptu concert venues. For serious jazz fans though, Snug Harbor is the city's best jazz club, showcasing established A-list groups like the Ellis Marsalis Quintet. The Frenchman Street spot is crowded every night of the week, so be sure to make a reservation.

New Orleans Bachelor Party Packages

New Orleans is no stranger to bachelor parties, and many businesses offer specific packages for the occasion. Here, two worth considering:

The Penthouse Bachelor Party

If you're bringing the crew to a gentlemen's club (and you probably are), make it The Penthouse. Beautiful women dancing at three bars on two floors, it's long been the strip club of choice in New Orleans. Its bachelor party packages include skip-the-line entry, VIP eating, bottle service and priority access to the DJs.

