Intrepid Travel Is Launching 38 New U.S. Adventures — From Ranch Stays in Zion to Cycling Through Maine

Tour operator Intrepid Travel is aiming to showcase how awe-inspiring and breathtaking America can really be with a plethora of new offerings for next year.

From the vast expanse of Montana to the steep hills of San Francisco, the travel company plans to triple the number of tours it offers throughout the United States in 2022, Intrepid Travel's CEO James Thornton exclusively told Travel Leisure. Starting next year, Intrepid will add 38 new trips to its U.S. offerings, which cover 28 different states along with Washington D.C.

"We're designing this product to show Americans America," Thornton said. "Naturally because Intrepid is a very global company... no doubt the trips will also appeal to customers from Australia [and] the UK."

The new trips are a mix of outdoor active adventures that Thornton said are the backbone of Intrepid (think: walking and cycling) along with culinary and sightseeing-focused itineraries.

"Intrepid has always been known for active [trips]… cycling, getting under the skin of the destination," he said, adding many people have been cooped up for the better part of two years and are itching to get outdoors. "I think it's something we were seeing pre-COVID and it's been accentuated by COVID."

The new trips, which launch in April 2022, include weeklong jaunts from Tennessee to Louisiana, tracing the country's music history from Elvis Presley's home at Graceland and Sun Studio in Memphis to a jazz-inspired walking tour in New Orleans. Or revel in the sweeping landscapes of South Dakota and Montana on a parks explorer trip, complete with a visit to Yellowstone, Badlands National Park, or a 6-day ranch stay in Utah's Zion National Park.

When it comes to bookings, Thornton said reservations have started to reach 2019 levels in the U.S., which he called "a very encouraging sign that Americans are keen to get out and explore." But that doesn't mean travel habits haven't changed in the last couple years.

"COVID has changed the way in which many of us are traveling," he said, adding people are increasingly traveling domestically and "conscious around their carbon miles and carbon dollars."

Beyond just the U.S., Thornton said the company is also looking to expand its premium offerings, which include many of the adventures of a typical Intrepid trip but with a more luxurious place to sleep at night.

Currently, Intrepid requires all travelers 18 and older to be fully vaccinated to join a trip.