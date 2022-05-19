15 of the Best Bachelorette Party Destinations Around the World

A bachelorette party is really just an excuse to plan an epic girls' getaway and, of course, celebrate the bride. Whether you prefer a domestic or international trip, we've rounded up some of the best bachelorette party destinations for that final fling before the ring.

What's great about a bachelorette party (besides that it provides a much-needed break from wedding planning) is getting all your girlfriends together and going somewhere really fabulous. That doesn't have to be far. There are tons of fantastic domestic locations, from New York City to Napa Valley. Of course, if you're willing to travel a bit further, it does open the field to vibrant international cities such as Amsterdam and sunny Caribbean islands.

Stumped on where to spend your last vacation before tying the knot? We've rounded up the best bachelorette party destinations in the U.S. and around the world. Spoiler alert: Las Vegas didn't make the list. You will, however, find some party-centric spots like Miami and Buenos Aires as well as more low-key locales you might not have considered before — but totally should.

1. Miami Beach, Florida

Empty Ocean Drive in the morning, South Beach, Miami, USA Credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

For a long time, Las Vegas held the title of booze-fueled bachelorette party capital, but Miami Beach — a city famous for its sandy beaches, sizzling hot nightlife, and swanky hotels like Faena Hotel Miami Beach and 1 Hotel South Beach — has dethroned Sin City and solidified itself as the ultimate place to spend that last fling before the ring. In between catching rays and dancing til dawn with your besties, be sure to check out the colorful murals and art galleries in trendy Wynwood.

2. New York City, New York

Crowded illuminated street with restaurants in bars in Chinatown, New York City, USA Credit: Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

New York City provides bachelorettes with a dizzying array of options. Whether you want to spend the whole day shopping, head to Central Park for some fresh air, do a food crawl, or patronize one of the many museums, there's almost too much to do in the Big Apple. Fun group dinners at buzzy restaurants, pop-up events, Broadway shows, and 25,000 nightlife venues prove yet again why the City That Never Sleeps more than earns its nickname.

3. Amsterdam, Netherlands

A night-time view of a cafe / street scene in Amsterdam Credit: Karl Hendon/Getty Images

Amsterdam has a reputation as being one of the most fun cities in Europe — and deservedly so. It's home to many "coffee shops," bars, and the infamous Red Light District. But the Dutch capital is also a hub of culture with more worthwhile museums than you could possibly squeeze into a single trip, plus lovely parks, fashionable hotels like The Hoxton, Amsterdam and the Pulitzer Amsterdam, and memorable boat rides along the historic and charming canals.

4. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas Credit: Danny Lehman/Getty Images

When the bride wants a warm-weather vacay at a fabulous five-star resort where tequila and tacos are always on the menu, it's got to be Cabo San Lucas. This holiday hotspot — and, yes, it's incredibly popular with bachelorette parties — on the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula is also a hub of water sports and nightlife, so you can go jet skiing during the day and shake it on the dance floor to live music all night.

5. Paris, France

Cityscape of Paris Credit: Eva-Katalin/Getty Images

Paris isn't just for romantic getaways, it's an international capital of fashion, art, and gastronomy with more charm on a single block than some cities could ever hope to match. There are really fun touristy things such as boating along the Seine and skip-the-line tours of the Eiffel Tower that guarantee unforgettable bachelorette memories, plus designer shops (because you'll need something très chic to wear out and about), museums, sidewalk cafes, wine bars, and boutique hotels like the new Pavillon Faubourg Saint-Germain.

6. San Diego, California

Amazing landscape of Sunset Cliffs Beach Coastline in cloudy San Diego, California Credit: Kseniia Ivanova/Getty Images

A sun-soaked city that's equally inviting in the winter, spring, summer, or fall, San Diego is pretty hard to beat weather-wise. And it's equally unrivaled in the activities department. Head to the beach, take a surf lesson, visit the San Diego Zoo, devour authentic Mexican food, and sip your way through the many breweries. It's also flush with Instagrammable spots (rest assured you'll get a frame-worthy group photo) and is, surprisingly, one of the most affordable girls' trips.

7. Charleston, South Carolina

Cobblestoned Chalmers Street and historic buildings in Charleston, South Carolina,USA Credit: Peter Unger/Getty Images

Charleston charms everyone who visits — including Travel + Leisure readers — and girl squads are certainly no exception. The Holy City serves up cobblestone streets, candy-colored buildings, mouth-watering Lowcountry fare, and a hearty dose of Southern hospitality. Gal pals can also look forward to cocktails and staying at a swish boutique hotel like The Pinch. For something a bit different than the usual P.M. bachelorette antics, book a spine-tingling nighttime stroll through the Unitarian Church Graveyard.

8. Providenciales, Turks and Caicos

Beach and harbor resort, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Caribbean Credit: Matt Dutile/Getty Images

It's widely known that Grace Bay is one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. So posting up at a stunning oceanfront resort and waking up to the image of turquoise tides lapping pristine white sand sounds like the dreamiest bachelorette party ever. Providenciales also has lively restaurants with island flair like Da Conch Shack and fun activities such as snorkeling tours and boat excursions to neighboring isles.

9. Napa, California

Hot air balloon floats over Napa Valley vineyard Credit: Charles O'Rear/Getty Images

In the world of wine, few places hold a candle — or a glass — to Napa Valley. And in terms of the actual tasting experience, it's truly second to none. You can sip bold reds and oaky chardonnay at some beautiful, sprawling vineyards. The area abounds with truly incredible restaurants, from fancy Michelin-starred establishments to more casual farm-to-table eateries, and resorts like Carneros Resort and Spa that scream girls' getaway with farmhouse-inspired cottages, pampering treatments, and an adults-only infinity pool.

10. Nosara, Costa Rica

Palm Trees On Beach in Nosara, Costa Credit: Taylor Davidson/Getty Images

Nosara is a bit like a choose-your-own-adventure. Active brides (and maids) are sure to jump at the chance to do group surf lessons and ATV tours to the lush jungle. More leisurely pursuits include yoga sessions, blissing out on the beach, and sunset cocktails at a breezy outdoor bar. With hip hostels such as Selina Nosara and affordable boutique hotels like Yaxa Nosara, you don't have to spend a ton of money to stay somewhere your entire crew will love.

11. Bangkok, Thailand

Wat Arun big landmark in Bangkok City, Thailand Credit: Pakin Songmor/Getty Images

Yes, the flight to Bangkok is really long. But Thailand's capital is such a blast, it totally makes all those hours in the air worth it (plus, you can get the party started with some bubbly and games at 35,000 feet). Once you land, pack in all the famous street food, glimmering temples, intricately detailed shrines, opulent palaces, massive weekend markets, boat rides along the Chao Phraya River, and pulsating nightlife before snoozing the whole return trip.

12. Newport, Rhode Island

Drone aerial view of Newport Phode Island old tradition building with ocean and yatch port with street summer season Credit: travelism/Getty Images

How did Newport become the biggest bachelorette destination in the smallest state? The maritime history, walkable downtown, and a slew of notable restaurants were too enticing to pass up, and so groups of gal pals from all over just started flocking there. With a plethora of lodgings, from the refinement of The Chanler at Cliff Walk to the chic new-ish Brenton Hotel, it's a breeze to find the perfect home base for your crew to kick back in between sailing excursions and delicious meals.

13. Savannah, Georgia

Savannah is the oldest city in the U.S. state of Georgia and is the county seat of Chatham County Credit: DenisTangneyJr/Getty Images

Over the past few years, Savannah has emerged as a major destination for bachelorettes looking to enjoy all the Spanish moss-draped trees, decadent food, and booze that's on tap in the Hostess City of the South. On the itinerary? Scenic Siesta will arrange a cute little brunch picnic in beautiful Forsyth Park. Sip craft spirits at Ghost Coast Distillery. Hit up the many restaurants and bars along the Savannah River. And finally, do a spooky tour of the (purportedly) haunted Sorrel Weed House.

14. Buenos Aires, Argentina

Aerial view of Buenos Aires, Argentina Credit: Tim Snell/Getty Images

South America's most sizzling city, cosmopolitan Buenos Aires exudes a seductive mix of European glamour and Latin flavor. The sultry atmosphere, seemingly endless Malbec, iconic shopping avenues, and exuberant barrios make it a particularly appealing bachelorette destination. When the sun goes down, things really heat up at the speakeasies and milongas (tango halls). After a long night out, rest your weary head at Alvear Palace Hotel, a sophisticated Belle Époque-style grand dame in the posh Recoleta district.

15. Vancouver, Canada

Aquatic Centre Ferry Dock, Vancouver, Skyline, British Columbia, Canada Credit: joe daniel price/Getty Images