Whether you are planning a family reunion, a bachelorette weekend, or a friends' getaway, group travel tours can help structure and simplify your vacation. Like grocery shopping at a warehouse store, serious savings can be found when buying in bulk. Whether you are looking to rent a house in Nantucket, sign your family up for a guided long-distance bike ride along Lake Champlain, or arrange for a tropical girls-only retreat, group trips provide an opportunity for travelers to spend some quality time with the people they love. Travel + Leisure's writers and editors evaluate group trips based on their value, their ease of use, and the quality of their offerings.

This Famed Montauk Resort Has All-new Suites Perfect for Group Getaways

Bring all your favorite friends to your favorite Hamptons getaway.
These Private Travel Clubs Are Affordable, Accessible, and Open the Doors to Amazing Experiences Worldwide

If unrivaled access and seamless planning sound like your style, perhaps it’s time to sign up for a private travel group.
Young Travelers Can Join Contiki's New Member's-only Travel Lounge for Exclusive Discounts and Mystery Trips

Membership is free for Contiki's Travel Lounge.
New Graduates Can Score a Free Vacation to Greece This Summer — Here's How

Get your diploma then grab your passport.
Why the Oldest City in the Continental U.S. Should Be Your Next Destination for a Girls Getaway

From delicious food to beautiful beaches, St. Augustine, Florida, has all the ingredients for a perfect girls getaway.
You Can Rent a 1,000-acre Texas Ranch Resort on Airbnb for the Ultimate Socially Distanced Vacation

Breathe in the fresh air and soak up the solitude at this Airbnb.
Reunite With Your Friends on a Socially Distant Miami Getaway With a Yacht Rental, Personal DJ, and Photographer

The Ready, Set, Miami package includes a daylong yacht trip, luxury accommodations, and more.
14 Best Senior-friendly Travel Groups

These senior-friendly travel companies offer tours and travel experiences as diverse as their clients.
You Can Buy Out an Entire Riverboat Cruise to Sail Around Europe — Here’s What $322,000 Gets You

Black Travel: The Movement

15 Birthday Trip Ideas for Every Type of Traveler

Celebrate Friendsgiving on a Private Island for Just $50 Per Night Thanks to Hotels.com

You Can Book a Trip for Only $1 With This Adventure Tour Company (Video)

Taking a Trip With Your Girlfriends Is Good for Your Health, According to Science

America's Best Cities for Getting Away With the Girls

No One Can Tell You’re Crying in the Ocean and 8 More Things to Know Before Learning to Surf

What It’s Really Like to Fly Around the World on a $109K Private Jet Tour

12 European Destinations Perfect for Your Next Group Trip

32 Cute Instagram Captions for a Girls’ Trip

35 Cute Instagram Captions for a Destination Bachelorette Party

How You and 19 of Your Closest Friends Could Get Your Own Ski Mountain for a Day

18 Great Trips to Take With a Group

Kayak May Have Finally Figured Out How to Take the Pain Out of Planning a Group Trip

This Is Why You Should Plan a Girls' Trip to Walt Disney World — No Matter How Old You Are

We Planned the Perfect Las Vegas Bachelor Party So You Don't Have to

How to Throw the Perfect New York City Bachelorette Party — Without Losing Your Mind

Where to Stay, Eat, and Drink for an Unforgettable Montreal Bachelor Party

How to Throw the Perfect Nashville Bachelorette Party

Tech-free Camp Offers Summer Fun to Adults, No Phones Allowed (Video)

How to Throw the Perfect Austin Bachelorette Party

This Tour Company Will Pay for Your First Passport When You Book an International Trip

This Luxury Travel Service Promises to Make You the First Person to Experience Something

The Best Airbnbs for Celebrating New Year's Eve

These Are the 100 Best Restaurants for Groups in the U.S.

Getting Divorced? This Spa Designed a Weekend Getaway for You

Who Your Ideal Travel Companion Is, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Where to Go If You're Traveling With a Crowd

5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Deciding on a Guided Tour

