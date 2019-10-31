These 10-Day Bike Tours Were Inspired By Climate Activist Greta Thunberg (Video)

Climate change is an urgent issue impacting all aspects of our lives, including how we travel. Teen activists, like Greta Thunberg, are bringing increased awareness to the effects of climate change on our environment, and adults and children are following suit in an effort to preserve our planet. Now more than ever, people are searching for eco-friendly ways to travel.

According to Lonely Planet, Intrepid Travel, a “certified carbon-neutral adventure travel company,” is now offering new family cycling tours to appeal to environmentally conscious Gen Z teens (ages 10 and above).

“The younger generation...wants to make more informed and responsible choices, including in the way they travel,” said Dyan McKie, family product manager for Intrepid Travel, to Lonely Planet. “Cycling gives families a chance to connect, be outside, travel slower, and really get to know a destination through its sights, smells, and roads - something you can’t do behind the window of a vehicle!”

Image zoom Courtesy of Intrepid Travel

These bike tours will begin in March 2020, providing travelers the chance to explore popular destinations all over the world, including Vietnam, Morocco, and Thailand. These trips aren't just about getting out into nature — they’re also about taking a much-needed break from our digital lives.

The Morocco family cycling trip requires guests to cycle around 21 miles per day, traveling to cities like Casablanca, Tangier, Chefchaouen, Fez, and Marrakech, according to Lonely Planet. While this may seem quite challenging, the fascinating historical sites, delicious cuisine, and immersive cultural experiences are well worth the effort.

Image zoom Courtesy of Intrepid Travel

In Thailand, guests will explore the natural terrain of the country, including jungles, small villages, and even larger cities, Lonely Planet reported. The tour begins in Bangkok before traveling south, allowing riders to experience long boat rides, amazing local meals, and plenty of beautiful scenery.

In Vietnam, guests will ride from Ho Chi Minh City to Hoi An, with plenty of stops to enjoy activities like relaxing on the beach and learning to cook from a renowned Vietnamese chef.

Prices for the Morocco, Thailand, and Vietnam trips start at $1,380, $1,625, and $1,345, respectively. Each of these trips will last for 10 days, according to Lonely Planet.

These are just a few of the family cyclying trips offered by Intrepid Travel. The adventure travel company also offers tours in Japan, Costa Rica, Mexico, Scotland, France, Turkey, and many other countries.

More information can be found on the Intrepid Travel website.