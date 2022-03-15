It doesn't get much better than three miles of cool white sand.

This Caribbean Destination Was Just Named the Best Beach in the World

Time is precious. You can't waste your treasured vacation days trying to find the world's most perfect beach. Instead, go straight to the top of the list. When nothing but the best will do, it's time to book a trip to Grace Bay Beach on Turks and Caicos.

Grace Bay Beach is consistently named one of the best in the world. Just this year, Tripadvisor gave it the no. 1 spot on its best beaches in the world rankings. Reviewers glowed that it is "what postcards are made for."

Boardwalk, Grace Bay, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, Caribbean Credit: Matt Dutile/Getty Images

From its sands to its surf, everything at Grace Bay is lowkey. Even crowds never seem to overwhelm the beach. Unlike other sandy spots in the Caribbean, Grace Bay Beach remains unfettered by mega-resorts — though there are some very luxurious resorts nearby.

The sand is white and smooth but manages to remain cool to the touch throughout the day. The water is warm, perfect for wading. You won't find any rocks, seaweed, or pollution as you're swimming. A barrier reef about a mile offshore protects the beach from Atlantic Ocean swells, keeping the water clean and calm.

Woman wearing bikini walking at Grace Bay beach against cloudy sky, Providenciales, Turks And Caicos Islands Credit: Getty Images

Once you're in the water, you can partake in sports like paddleboarding, windsurfing, kayaking, parasailing, watercrafting, and more. The beach is also a popular departure point for sailing, scuba diving, and snorkeling excursions. But many people will say that the best thing to do at Grace Bay is to simply relax and enjoy heaven on earth.

The beach is about three miles long, part of a 7.5-mile stretch of sand that you can walk from top to bottom, if you want to explore the best of the Turks and Caicos shoreline and discover why it's one of the archipelago's biggest points of pride.