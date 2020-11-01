Why You Should Plan a Golf Trip to Hilton Head Island

For weekend golfers everywhere, a trip to Hilton Head Island tops their wish lists. The reasons are clear: 24 world class courses, ideal weather year-round, and lots to do après-golf. Delicious seafood, lowcountry specialties like gumbo and peach cobbler, and stunning scenery just enhance the experience.

The annual RBC Heritage Tournament, a PGA event, is played on the Harbour Town Golf Links, a favorite of both tour pros and spectators. Golfers around the world get to see Hilton Head Island, as the tournament is broadcast in 23 languages to 226 countries. They recognize the familiar red and white stripes of the iconic Harbour Town Lighthouse, an iconic guide for golfers on the 18th tee. It’s very likely that quite a few golf trips are planned in the days following the tournament at Harbour Town — what golfer wouldn’t want to play on the same course as past champions like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and the late Payne Stewart?