Tiger Woods’ First Public Golf Course Is Opening This Week in Missouri

Tiger Woods is moving into the next phase of golf greatness with his new golf course that you can play on too.

Missouri’s Ozark Mountains and Big Cedar Lodge officially announced the grand opening of Payne’s Valley, the first public-access golf course in the U.S. designed by Tiger Woods and his design firm. The course will be available for bookings on Sept., 24.

As the team behind the resort explained, it’s “a perfect socially distanced activity for fall.” The course, the team added, will open just two days after Woods plays it himself during the Payne’s Valley Cup. Others hitting the course for the event include Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Rose.

As for the course’s name, the resort explains that it’s in homage to Ozarks native and golf legend Payne Stewart. The course, it added, “is designed to showcase the natural beauty of the Ozarks. Payne's Valley stands out with its inviting layout, pristine water features, large fairways and greens, and spectacular 19th hole, the Big Rock at Payne’s Valley.”

“The breathtaking beauty and pure majesty of my native Ozarks is something you have to see to believe. To be able to harness this unique landscape and make it come alive through our golf courses has been an honor that has been driven by passion,” Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge, said in a statement. “Tiger and I have a twenty-year friendship that started through fishing and has evolved into the great partnership that created Payne’s Valley. We look forward to showcasing this destination to the world through the Payne’s Valley Cup and truly believe we are creating ‘America’s Next Great Golf Destination.”

