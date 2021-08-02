10 Scotland Golf Courses With Luxe Accommodations and Stunning Scenery

Here are 10 of the best golf resorts in Scotland.

The birthplace of the game and home to more than 550 courses, Scotland is a dream trip for nearly everyone who loves golf. Whether you travel there to play the famous courses, explore the Highlands, stroll through the historic town of St. Andrews, or sip a wee dram of whisky at its source, Scotland is a memorable destination.

With more than 6,000 miles of coastline, Scotland is ideal for links-style courses with views of the sea and challenging breezes. Inland, Scotland's parkland courses feature rolling hills, mature trees, and lush grass. Most golfers will want to experience a variety of courses and perhaps stay at several hotels during a trip, so it should be noted that some of Scotland's best golf courses are located away from hotel properties, and many wonderful hotels, historic castles, and plush resorts are separate from, but convenient to, golf courses.

We have rounded up this list of resorts that combine luxurious accommodations, quality dining, and generous amenities with exceptional golf. When you're ready to pack up your clubs and head across the pond, consider some of these superb Scotland golf resorts.

The Gleneagles Hotel

The golf course at The Gleneagles Hotel Credit: Courtesy of The Gleneagles Hotel

Three championship golf courses and one nine-hole course include The King's Course, The Queen's Course, and the PGA Centenary Course, home to both the Ryder and Solheim Cups. With five-star luxury throughout and the Michelin-starred Andrew Fairlie restaurant, the resort offers plush rooms and suites, classic decor, an expansive spa, and a variety of outdoor activities. Off-road driving, equestrian, falconry, fishing, cycling, shooting, tennis, and walking provide many ways to enjoy the resort's 850 acres.

Old Course Hotel, St. Andrews

Truly the "home of golf," the hotel borders the world's most famous golf course, The Old Course, with the 700-year-old Swilcan Bridge on the final fairway, setting for countless photos of golfers thrilled to have played the historic course. The five-star hotel features classic Scottish style with contemporary comfort, a Kohler Waters Spa, and indoor pool. Guests can dine with a view at Road Hole Restaurant or enjoy pub fare at the Jigger Inn, the 150-year-old 19th hole.

Trump Turnberry

General Views of the King Robert the Bruce Course at Trump Turnberry Credit: David Cannon/Courtesy of Trump Turnberry

Located on southwest Scotland's Ayrshire coast, the historic resort dates to 1906, offering stunning views from guest rooms, suites, villas, and the signature Lighthouse Suite, set on the ruins of King Robert the Bruce's castle. Two 18-hole golf courses and one nine-hole include the Ailsa course which hosted four Open Championships and the King Robert the Bruce course featuring coastline and lighthouse views. Dining options include the resort's signature 1906 restaurant and the Grand Tea Lounge and Bar.

Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort

This 240-acre woodland estate is located in the Scottish countryside 10 minutes from Glasgow International Airport. Luxury accommodations at the five-star resort include guest rooms, suites, lodge rooms, and dog-friendly rooms. The Decleor Spa, indoor pool, fitness center, and jogging trails offer a variety of activities. The 18-hole Earl of Mar championship golf course features views of the River Clyde along with a challenging layout.

Royal Golf Hotel Dornoch

Aerial view of Clubhouse and the 1st par 4,Royal Dornoch, Championship Course Credit: Courtesy of Royal Golf Hotel Dornoch

Accommodations at the four-star hotel include 22 en-suite guest rooms overlooking the golf course and Dornoch Firth in addition to 14 two-bedroom, two-bath apartments. Steps away, the award-winning Royal Dornoch is a historic links-style course with views of Dornoch Firth. Guests can explore the town of Dornoch, home to a magnificent 13th-century cathedral, a bishop's palace, sandstone cottages, and the old town jail.

Greywalls Hotel & Chez Roux Restaurant

View of the golf course from inside the Greywalls Hotel & Chez Roux Restaurant Credit: Courtesy of Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Overlooking the famed Muirfield course, the hotel offers 17 bedrooms, each with unique decor and antique furnishings, as well as separate cottage rooms. Originally built as a holiday home, Greywalls features a formal six-acre garden, dining, and afternoon tea. The private Muirfield course may be booked through Greywalls Hotel, and within a few miles are more courses: Gullane, Luffness, North Berwick, Renaissance, and Archerfield.

The Ugadale Hotel

This luxurious, century-old resort is located steps from the first tee at Machrihanish Golf Club, with views of the Atlantic and the islands of the southern Hebrides. Twenty-two guestrooms and suites along with eight two-bedroom cottages next door provide a variety of accommodations. Two superb golf courses, Machrihanish Dunes, opened in 2009, and Machrihanish Golf Club, designed in 1879 by Old Tom Morris himself, share ocean views and challenging links-style play.

Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course

View from Room 606 at Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course Credit: Courtesy of Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course

Set in the Aberdeenshire countryside on 240 acres, this 13th-century manor offers a variety of accommodations from traditional Manor House suites to modern Estate Rooms as well as spacious Stable rooms and the five-bedroom Chain Lodge. A variety of dining options includes the seasonal outdoor domes under the stars. The Knights Golf Course is a 7,000 yard parkland layout with ponds, bunkers, and mature trees adding to the scenery and the challenge.

Fairmont St. Andrews

The golf course at Fairmont St. Andrews Credit: Courtesy of Accor

The luxury five-star estate is located on 520 acres of North Sea coastline about two miles from the town of St. Andrews. Plush accommodations, spa, pool, fitness center, and a variety of dining options make the Fairmont an excellent home base for exploring the home of golf. The Fairmont features two golf courses, The Kittocks, with views of the River Tay and the North Sea, and The Torrance, a traditional Scottish links course.

Carnoustie Golf Hotel