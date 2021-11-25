The Loire Valley boasts more than just exceptional wine and golf, and Les Bordes Estate wants the rest of the world to experience its offerings.

This Stunning Golf Destination in France Is Expanding — and It's More Luxurious Than Ever

In the United States, golf enthusiasts flock to Augusta, Kiawah Island, and Pebble Beach — to name a few top golf destinations — for picturesque trips down the fairway. But as travel restrictions continue to ease, heading abroad for your tee time transforms from a dream into a golfer's reality.

Across the pond, Scotland, Italy, and Portugal all remain high on the list for those looking for the best of the best golf experiences, but France, particularly the Loire Valley, continues to rank as a top destination for those who want to make their way through some of the finest courses in the world.

Interior of the clubhouse at Les Bordes Estate Credit: Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

Les Bordes Estate, stationed two hours from the heart of Paris, is known within the larger golf community as a tranquil escape. While it's been open since 1987 as a private sanctuary, ownership changed in 2018, establishing the Les Bordes Golf Club; since then, members and their guests can spend hours enjoying the combined 46 holes — deep within the property's 1,400 acres in the Sologne Forest.

Growth and comfort are high on the list of goals among the ownership (a private equity firm and a few outside partners) as the greater Les Bordes Estate continuous to expand. In July 2021, Les Bordes opened its new course, which, according to golf course architect Gil Hanse, is unmatched when it comes to its particular "look and feel." London-based Michaelis Boyd, the architects behind Soho House, and design studio Morpheus & Co were commissioned to bring luxury, charm, and modern convenience to the on-site buildings — including the clubhouse and lakeside members' cabins. The result is a mix of hunting lodge (antlers and the like) meets modern boutique hotel (you'll find Le Labo products in each cabin).

golf course view from the clubhouse at Les Bordes Estate Credit: Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

In order to attract a larger audience — and cater to those with interests outside of golf, Les Bordes isn't stopping at simply more holes and a new design; in the summer of 2019, it announced a partnership with luxury travel brand Six Senses. Although the project has been delayed due to the impact of COVID-19, Les Bordes and Six Senses are on track to transform a 19th-century chateau on the club's property. Come 2024, this will serve as an 88-key boutique hotel and spa.

Interior of a cabin at Les Bordes Estate Credit: Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

The bedroom in a cabin at Les Bordes Estate Credit: Courtesy of Les Bordes Estate

The partnership is also working on several long-term projects including a "community village square," which will house shops, restaurants, a market, and an outdoor amphitheater. Currently, a natural swimming lake with a white sand beach is open, but Les Bordes is also building an updated equestrian facility and a new tennis center. On an even grander scale, construction is underway for on-property residential homes designed by Michaelis Boyd; prior to release to market, half of the homes have been reserved by golf club members.