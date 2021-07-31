From Orlando to St. Augustine, these are 11 of the best golf resorts in Florida.

According to Visit Florida, the state has more golf courses per capita than any other place in the country, with a total of more than a thousand. These courses can be found throughout the Sunshine State, from its two coastlines to further inland to a variety of resorts with top-notch amenities for kids and adults alike.

Florida is also home to the World Golf Hall of Fame in St. Augustine, a must-see for golf fans, with displays of historical artifacts and the fascinating Member Locker Room, where visitors can peek into the lockers of famous golfers past and present. Visitors also have a chance to take aim at the TPC Sawgrass island green on a replica of that famous 17th hole.

With that in mind, a Florida golf resort should be high on the list for an ideal family vacation. Here are 11 of the best golf resorts in Florida.

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, Ponte Vedra Beach

This luxurious resort overlooks the Atlantic, offering ocean views from guest rooms and suites, many of which also have private balconies and fireplaces. Its sister property, The Lodge & Club, shares its amenities, including a stretch of white-sand beach, tennis courts, an expansive spa, pools, and daily children's activities. Two golf courses — the seaside Ocean Course, with its island green on hole number nine, as well as the lush Lagoon Course — are available for guests at both properties.

Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf & Spa Resort, Palm Harbor

Aerial of the golf course at Innisbrook, a Salamander Golf & Spa Resort Credit: Bill Hornstein/Courtesy of Salamander Golf & Spa Resorts

Set on 900 wooded acres about a half-hour from Tampa, Innisbrook features four exceptional golf courses, including the Copperhead Course, home of the PGA Tour's annual Valspar Championship. The Salamander Spa, pools, beach, tennis courts, bike rentals, and children's activities are on offer to keep everyone in the family busy or relaxed, whichever they choose. Plus, there are variety of accommodations, such as guest rooms, suites, and vacation home rentals for larger groups.

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Grande Lakes

The golf course at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando Grande Lakes Credit: Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando Grande Lakes

Approximately 10 miles from the airport in Orlando, this grand resort will call to mind the magnificent palazzos of Italy. Plush guest rooms and suites, a spa, salon, fitness center, pools, multiple restaurants, and children's activities make it an ideal family-friendly destination. Golfers will enjoy the Greg Norman-designed course and its natural Central Florida landscape that includes ponds, wetlands, and live oaks.

Reunion Resort & Golf Club, Kissimmee

Aerial view of Reunion Resort & Golf Club Credit: John R. Johnson/Courtesy of Reunion Resort & Golf Club

This family-friendly destination, just a few miles from Walt Disney World and Orlando's theme parks, features 10 pools, a water park, tennis and pickleball courts, footgolf, miniature golf, and three signature golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Tom Watson. Accommodations include one- to three-bedroom villas with fully equipped kitchens, as well as spacious vacation rentals.

World Golf Village, St. Augustine

Golf course at World Golf Village from One Bed Suite with Double Balcony Credit: Courtesy of World Golf Village

Visitors to the World Golf Hall of Fame will not only enjoy being immersed in the game's history, but will also have an opportunity to play two courses created by golf legends. The King & Bear is the only course co-designed by Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus, and the Slammer & Squire features the work of Hall of Fame members Sam Snead and Gene Sarazen with architect Bobby Weed. Stay at the World Golf Village Renaissance, which offers a spa, pool, game room, and convenient nearby location.

The Biltmore, Coral Gables

Aerial of the resort and golf course at The Biltmore Credit: Courtesy of The Biltmore

This Miami area classic features a course originally designed in 1925 by golf course architect Donald Ross and updated in 2018. The stately resort's pool is one of the largest in the country, and poolside furnished cabanas add to the experience. The resort also offers an expansive spa, traditional English afternoon tea, a courtyard restaurant, cooking classes for adults, and a culinary camp for kids.

LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort, Naples

The golf course and club house at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort Credit: Courtesy of LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

Located in southwest Florida on the Gulf of Mexico, this resort features white-sand beaches, a pool with luxurious private cabanas, guest rooms and suites with shoreline views, and the beachfront SpaTerre. The 18-hole links-style course winds among lakes, rolling green fairways, and lush landscaping. Childcare and kid-friendly amenities make LaPlaya a great family destination, and the area's water sports include kayaking, paddleboarding, fishing, sunset cruises, and more.

PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens

The Staples Course at PGA National No. 9 Credit: Courtesy of PGA National Resort & Spa

Choose a guest room, suite, two-bedroom cottage, or vacation home with amenities that include tennis courts, pools, fitness studios, nearby beaches, eco tours, and luxury shopping. With five PGA Championship courses, golfers have a range of challenges from The Champion, (home of the annual Honda Classic) and The Palmer (named for its designer) to The Staple (a new, nine-hole course). Childcare, supervised kids' activities, beach volleyball, bikes, and lawn games only add to the family-friendly atmosphere.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, Aventura

The golf course at JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa Credit: Courtesy of JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa

This elegant Miami resort features spacious rooms and suites and a variety of restaurants that include Michael Mina's Bourbon Steak as well as casual options and poolside dining. Originally designed by renowned architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and reimagined by Raymond Floyd, the resort's two championship courses provide superb scenery along with challenging golf. The 300-acre setting includes the Tidal Cove Waterpark, a spa, and lush landscaping.

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Palm Coast

On Florida's northeastern coast, guests can choose a room, suite, luxury condo, or stay at The Lodge at Hammock Beach, an oceanfront boutique hotel featuring 20 rooms with views of the beach or Ocean Course. Amenities include a spa, a spacious indoor pool complex, and an outdoor pool with a waterslide and lazy river. Two award-winning golf courses include the Conservatory Course, designed by Tom Watson, and the Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course, with six holes bordering the Atlantic.

Streamsong Resort, Bowling Green

The golf course at Streamsong Resort Credit: Bill Hornstein/Courtesy of Streamsong Resort