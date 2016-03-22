Golf Vacations

The unmatched thrill of scoring a hole in one is enough to explain why travelers, again and again, choose to plan golf vacation breaks. It’s all for the love of the game: for its technical challenges, its social dimensions, and its propensity for being played in beautiful, wide-open settings.The Scottish invented golf, which became so popular that King James II banned the game in 1457 because his troops were too busy playing to show up for archery training. (James IV lifted it less than fifty years later—he was himself a golfer.) The Scottish aristocracy spread the game through Europe, but it wasn’t until the mid-19th century, with the standardization of golfing equipment, that its popularity really picked up.Today, travelers who decide to plan a golf holiday of their own have a host of stunning options available to them, from Scotland’s historic Old Course in St. Andrews to California’s Pebble Beach Resort.Golf TravelAn all-inclusive golf resort is a little like an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many come with strict stipulations, but are still a great arrangement. For instance, booking additional rounds may be contingent on availability—in order words, as long as no one else wants the spot. You may not be able to play on the resort’s main, marquee course or you may be limited to playing the single course you originally booked. In certain instances, you may only be allowed to play during certain hours or required to do all your unlimited playing in one day.Whether you are angling for an invitation to one of the world’s great private courses, or you want an uninterrupted break full of “fore!”s, read the fine print and choose the package that’s right for you. And if you are traveling with non-golfers, make sure you select a court with a plenty for all to do.

Most Recent

This Stunning Golf Destination in France Is Expanding — and It's More Luxurious Than Ever
The Loire Valley boasts more than just exceptional wine and golf, and Les Bordes Estate wants the rest of the world to experience its offerings. 
This Massive Airbnb Has Its Own Golf Course — Plus Private Horseback Riding, Hiking, and Fishing
Talk about social distancing.
How to Plan the Perfect Trip to Northern California's Beloved Pebble Beach
Our guide to the essential places to see and things to do that make this slice of California so special.
11 Best Golf Resorts in the U.S. With Championship Courses and Luxe Accommodations
These are the best golf resorts in the U.S., with championship courses, five-star accommodations, and more.
10 Scotland Golf Courses With Luxe Accommodations and Stunning Scenery
Here are 10 of the best golf resorts in Scotland.
The Best Golf Resorts in Florida
From Orlando to St. Augustine, these are 11 of the best golf resorts in Florida.
Advertisement

More Golf Vacations

I Went to the Masters During COVID — Here's How to Take a Safe Golf Trip in 2021
How a golf fan took the road trip of a lifetime during the pandemic.
Why You Should Plan a Golf Trip to Hilton Head Island
Play on Harbour Town Golf Links, the same course as past champions like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, and the late Payne Stewart — or choose from more than 30 other local courses.
Tiger Woods’ First Public Golf Course Is Opening This Week in Missouri
Planning a Golf Trip This Fall? Here's What to Know and Where to Go
Get 50% Off a Golf Getaway for the Ultimate Father's Day Gift — and Take the Trip Anytime Before June 2021 (Video)
11 of the Most Beautiful Golf Courses in the World

George W. Bush Just Made His First Hole-in-one at Age 72

All Golf Vacations

Best Golf Resorts in the Bahamas
Best Golf Experiences in Scottsdale
Best Golf Courses in Scottsdale
5 Best Golf Courses in Marrakesh
Best Places to Golf in Cancun
Best Golf Courses Near Cape Town
Top Golf Courses in Miami
America's Top 100 Golf Communities
America’s Top 100 Golf Communities | 2008
Daily Transporter: Golf Death Valley
Kentucky's Bourbon and Golf Trail | T+L Golf
Summer by the Sea
Best Golf Shoes for Travel
The Tropical 10: Best Caribbean Resorts | T+L Family
Just Back: Pebble Beach Food & Wine
Check In!
Cream of the Caddies: Bandon Dunes
Contest Watch: Eat, Pray, Love and Win
Contest Watch: Blockbuster Movie Means Blockbuster Giveaways
Can an iPhone Replace a Caddy?
World’s Sexiest Golf Resorts?
Best Golf Schools
Insider's Guide to Golfing Albuquerque
Florida's Hidden Golf Resorts
My Favorite Course: Annika Sorenstam
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com