Rain Warriors | T+L Golf

Today stylish, high-performance rain gear should be in every serious player’s locker. Here are a few cool new weather beaters we like. Dunning Tour Stretch Outerwear (jacket, $250; pant, $200; dunningsportswear.com) offers six hours of superior protection with four-way stretch for freedom of movement and breathability. The Ecco Ultra Performance shoes ($250, eccousa.com) have Hydromax leathers that ensure complete water resistance, while the outsoles provide traction. The Davek Golf Umbrella ($79, davekny.com) boasts a lifetime guarantee and a cleverly hidden spike that can anchor your umbrella, even in 60 mph winds, while you putt for birdie.