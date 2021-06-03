You Could Win $10,000 for a Trip to Your 'Happy Place'

Fact: 2020 was officially "the bad place." But you can still get to "the good place" after having such a tough year by opening a craft beer.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Angeles-based brewing company Golden Road Brewing is inviting beer lovers to take a trip to a laid-back, California-cool happy place known as Mango County. This place, of course, is a fictional town, but you can still get into the Mango County state-of-mind with some help from some Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB) performers like Hannah Pilkes, Raiza Licea, Jon Gabrus, Shukri R. Abdi, and Will Hines — all led by star of The Good Place, D'Arcy Carden (who plays Janet).

This comedy video series directed by JJ Adler follows Mango County travel agent (played by Carden) as she describes the fictional destination in fun and unexpected ways. Mango County is inspired by the brewery's award-winning Mango Cart Wheat Ale.

"As a California native and UCB alum, it was so fun to bring this campaign to life with Golden Road and my fellow comedians," said Carden in a statement. "What I love about Mango County is it is different for everyone — it encourages folks to embrace what makes them happy — whether that's kicking back with your close friends, enjoying a beer at home, or taking a trip to a place you've missed. There is something for everyone in Mango County, and that's what makes it so great."

In addition, Golden Road is offering fans a unique chance to win over $10,000 to take a trip to the destination of their choice to make up for their postponed vacation after over a year of not being able to travel for pleasure.

If you're over 21 and had to cancel or push off your vacation in 2020, you could be eligible to win this trip. To enter, go to the Visit Mango County website and submit receipts of your canceled or postponed trip. Receipts can be a plane ticket or an accommodation reservation with a brief explanation and who you intended to travel with. One winner will receive an all-expenses-paid vacation up to a $10,000 value with three friends.

The prize includes four airline gift cards of $1,000, one Airbnb gift card of $4,000, one prepaid gift card of $700 for car rental or rideshare, four prepaid gift cards of $400 for a daily spending stipend, and four Golden Road Brewing gift cards of $100.

"Mango Cart has been a long-time fan favorite beer, so we knew we had to do something unique to showcase all it represents," said Dan Hamill, Golden Road Brewing General Manager. "As folks are easing back into travel and returning to a place of normalcy, we're excited to unveil Mango County and bring the California state-of-mind and a whole lot of laughter to Golden Road fans everywhere."

The contest is live between June 1 and June 18. The winner will be notified by Tuesday, July 6.

For more information or to laugh along with the "residents" of Mango County, check out the Visit Mango County website.