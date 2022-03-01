A 'Golden Girls'-themed Cruise Is Coming Back in 2023

The cruise starts in Miami, home of the Shady Pines Retirement Home.

We may never get to visit Shady Pines, but 'Golden Girls' fans can reminisce about the iconic show on an upcoming cruise.

Hosted by Golden Fans at Sea, the 'Golden Girls'-themed cruise will take 1,000 guests from sunny Miami down to idyllic Key West, Florida, and to Cozumel, Mexico for an epic beach party Blanche, Dorothy, Sophia, and Rose would be proud of.

The Golden Girls cruise is scheduled for April 8 through April 13, 2023 and is set to take place on the Celebrity Summit, a redesigned ship that includes a private suites-only restaurant that's perfect for raucous reminiscing with your girl gang.

Pricing starts at just under $1,000 per passenger for an inside stateroom with double occupancy. For $4,200, passengers can relax in a room with separate sleeping and living areas complete with a private whirlpool tub. Of course, there are several categories of rooms and pricing in between. Non-refundable deposits of $750 per stateroom or $1,500 per suite are due April 30.

Prices include port charges, taxes, gratuities, meals, and alcohol. WiFi also is included.

Golden Partiers onboard the Golden Fans at Sea Cruise Credit: Darin Kamnetz/Courtesy of Flip Phone Events

Onboard, fans can test their knowledge of the legendary TV program with series trivia and mingle with guests who may have ties to the show.

'Golden Girls' writer Stan Zimmerman and producer Marsha Posner Williams were onboard a previous edition of the cruise held in 2020. Jimmy Colucci, author of an unauthorized 'Golden Girls' biography and the 'Golden Girls' Parody Drag Group, Golden Gays NYC also joined.

The cruise is organized by Flip Phone Events, which also produces drag brunches in New York, Minneapolis, and Chicago.

The Golden Fans at Sea cruise departs from and returns to Miami, the fictional home of Blanche Devereaux played by Rue McClanahan. Betty White, who passed away on New Year's Eve just shy of her 100th birthday, was the show's last surviving cast member.

Use this link to book your spot.