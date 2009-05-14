Anglers are swapping crowded trout streams for saltwater fly-fishing in the deep blue sea. Whether cruising the flats or casting to surface feeders, playing catch-and-release with a hefty fish on light tackle kicks the adrenaline into high gear. Thrill to the bend in your rod while landing large game (striped bass, bluefish, false albacore, bonito) at the Cuttyhunk Fishing Club (Cuttyhunk Island, Mass.; 508/992-5585; doubles from $135). The eight-room seaside inn, just south of Cape Cod, has catered to anglers (including Teddy Roosevelt) since 1864. If you're eager to hook the big four of the Caribbean—bonefish, tarpon, permit, and snook—book a room at the recently opened Coco Cohiba Cay Resort (541/963-7878; www.cococohiba.com; doubles from $395), a fishing retreat on a private island just off Nicaragua's northeastern coast. Should Central America seem too far-flung, head to Key West, where guided trips are conducted by the Saltwater Angler (800/223-1629; www.saltwaterangler.com; full day for two from $450), whose 30 captains know every reef and wreck between the Keys and Cuba.

-- Chris Santella