Global Hot Spots

Looking for an inspiring trip idea? Travel + Leisure has the latest on today’s global hot spots — the travel destinations on the tip of everyone’s tongues (and at the top of everyone’s Instagram feeds).Whether you want to find the most picturesque waterfalls to pose in front of in Iceland, or are seeking a yoga-themed getaway in Tulum, Travel + Leisure’s writers and editors are here for you, scouring the planet for the world’s best global hot spots, whether they are yet-to-be-uncovered, at the peak of popularity, or ripe for rediscovery. Learn why you need to plan that long-dreamed-of South Africa vacation right now, and the most popular spot for gin-and-tonics in Hong Kong (Ping Pong Gintonería in Sai Ying Pun).Of course, not all hot spots are new. Paris, for example, is a perennial favorite. But a recent downturn in tourism dollars could spell serious change for the world’s most popular tourism destination (and even impact your own trip there).At Travel + Leisure, our global hot spot coverage ranges from a collection of our favorite Instagram photos from New Zealand’s South Island — whose newfound popularity has been fueled by the social media network — to data-driven dives into the sharing economy. You can see the stats from Airbnb’s first year in Cuba, for example, where it netted its hosts an average of $250 per booking in a country where the highest monthly government salary tops off at $40.Partiers can make plans around Travel + Leisure’s top 15 clubs around the world. (Step one: head to Brooklyn) while theme park fans can get the scoop on a proposed $1 billion attraction in Abu Dhabi. For the best trip inspiration, information, and analysis of the most exciting global hot spots, always head here first.

Most Recent

Why More People Are Visiting Denmark Than Ever Before
Airbnb Is Canceling Its Sleepover at the Great Wall of China
21 World Heritage Sites You Should Visit Before They’re Lost Forever
From war and climate change to invasive species and mass tourism, the planet's heritage hotspots are always in the balance. Those deemed to be World Heritage Sites by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) get official status and protection, but there's not much even the UN can do to guard against damage to special places in conflict-ridden countries like Syria, Libya, Palestine and Afghanistan. Each year, UNESCO adds to its List of World Heritage in Danger, but it's about far more than those threatened by wars in the Middle East. Armed conflict, natural disaster, severe weather, unplanned urban developments, poaching, pollution and even arson can all play a part in threatening the very reasons why a property was initially inscribed on the World Heritage List. Related:The Statue of Liberty, Venice, and More Destinations Threatened by Climate Change UNESCO's watchlist — which is supposed to serve as a reminder of the places (now numbering 54) that need protection, and not just a depressing list of shame — has had some rather surprising additions to it in the past year. Yes, there are scores of places in Syria on the list; the ancient cities of Aleppo, Bosra and Damascus remain, as does the already badly damaged site of Palmyra. Several places in war-torn Yemen remain on the list, as does Cyrene in Libya, and Bethlehem and Nazareth in Palestine. However, nobody expected to see Austria's capital Vienna added to the list. It's threatened by high-rise development, as are other historic cities, such as Liverpool in England. Meanwhile, deforestation threatens Indonesia's rainforest — home to orangutans — while poaching decimates the population of Tanzania's precious Selous National Park. The latter is a favorite haunt of honeymooners, which goes to show that the List of World Heritage in Danger also acts as a to-do list for anyone who wants to glimpse the world's heritage hotspots before they disappear.
Paris Has Lost $846 Million in Tourism Revenue So Far This Year
The City of Light asks its visitors for resilience.
Mediterranean Island Paradise Could Be Yours for $5.6 Million
This is the Most Epic, Luxurious Round-the-World Cruise
Ready for the ultimate cruising adventure? Regent Seven Seas Cruises is now offering an epic, 137-night cruise—to five continents.
Advertisement

More Global Hot Spots

How to Do London Like a Royal
From where to stay to where to go, here’s how to visit the city like you rule it.
Warner Bros to Open a $1 Billion Theme Park in Abu Dhabi
Currently under construction, the indoor theme park is slated to open on Yas Island in 2018.
Tokyo is Testing a Fingerprint Payment System Ahead of the 2020 Olympics
New Zealand's South Island Thanks Instagram For Tourism Boom
Why You Need to Book a Trip to South Africa Right Now
Here's a Look at Airbnb's Activities in Cuba in Its First Year

The New Old Hollywood: Stylish Arrivals Fine-Tuning Hollywood’s Alluring Grime

The once-neglected district may have had a little work done, but it’s still seductively seedy.

All Global Hot Spots

DC’s Innovative Restaurant Scene
Berlin Today: Downright Grown-Up and Increasingly Upscale
T+L’s Definitive Guide to Cartagena
Best Places to Travel in 2015
T+L's Definitive Guide to Madrid
Why Right Now is the Time to Visit Myanmar
T+L's Definitive Guide to São Paulo
T+L's Definitive Guide to Cape Town
T+L's Definitive Guide to Marrakesh
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com