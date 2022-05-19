This Glass Tree House in North Carolina Is the Most Wish Listed Summer Airbnb

A lot is changing at Airbnb, including its search categories and the introduction of split stays, but one thing remains the same: Users' desire to find the coolest accommodations possible.

On Thursday, May 19, Airbnb revealed the "top 10 most wishlisted stays in the U.S." for the summer travel season. And the list makes it clear that people are looking for unique stays that deliver on lifelong memories. The list includes Crystal Peak Lookout, an over-the-top tree house in Fernwood, Idaho; Dunlap Hollow A-Frame, a quaint A-frame in Rockbridge, Ohio; the Charming Wood-roof Simple Survival Earthship in El Prado, New Mexico; and the Domeland: Off-grid Adobe Dome near Big Bend in Terlingua, Texas, among others.

But at the very top of the list is the Glass Treehouse Modern Luxe Romantic Getaway in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The modern home was built in 1969 but underwent a full renovation in 2020. It comes with 1,050 square feet of space, all tucked into the side of a mountain, which overlooks a verdant landscape filled with creeks and waterfalls. Though it feels entirely private, the home is just a few minutes away from town, where you can find dining, wine tasting, breweries, shopping, art galleries, and more.

At the home, guests will find a waterfall greeting them at the front door. After walking over the bridge and opening the door, guests will find a stunning iron spiral staircase that will take them upstairs to the bright living space. There, guests can look out into the wilderness through the floor-to-ceiling windows while sitting at the dining table or at the countertop bar. The living room also includes a wood-burning vintage fireplace, a Bluetooth sound bar, games, and more.

Glass Treehouse in Banner Elk, North Carolina Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

In the bedroom, a stone accent wall mimics the boulders outside, while the spa bathroom ensures guests can take an ultra-relaxing shower and can top it off with a warm towel, courtesy of the heated towel bar.

And the home doesn't just look perfect, it gets perfect reviews, too. Out of 62 reviews, it has a solid five-star rating, with one guest calling it "the perfect romantic getaway." That guest continued, "the bedroom looks out onto a rocky backdrop creating such an intimate and private feel. The bathroom floors are heated and the shower is luxurious. We loved the hot tub, and we loved the sound of the stream running alongside the house. As we drove in, the house was lit in such a romantic, dreamy way."