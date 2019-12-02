These 13 'Ghost Nations' May Not Appear on Your Map — but You Can Still Visit

Many intrepid travelers like to venture off the beaten path — but for those who want to take things a step further, it’s possible to travel somewhere that doesn’t even exist.

Not every mass of land that calls itself a country is necessarily so. These places are referred to as partially recognized states, dependent territories, or constituent countries, depending on their status and recognition on the world stage.

And although their nonexistence may only be a technicality, it’s pretty cool to get a stamp in your passport from a place that not everybody thinks is real. That being said, travelers should exercise caution before booking a trip to some of these ghost nations. Although most are safe destinations, not all promise political stability.