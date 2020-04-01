The rest of the world just got a whole lot closer to your living room.

This Site Is a One-stop Destination for World Tours, Classes, and Travel Experiences You Can Have from Home (Video)

Traveling the world from your couch is easier than ever.

People all over the world are facing challenges brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Staying inside and opting to self-quarantine has become the norm for a lot of people, and unfortunately, that means canceling trip in the near future.

But luckily booking platform GetYourGuide has a new way to satisfy your wanderlust while still taking precautions against COVID-19. On Wednesday, the company announced an initiative to bring live and interactive tours, classes, and other travel-themed experiences directly into people’s homes via their smartphone, laptop, and other devices called The World at Home.

“Even in challenging times, we remain fully committed to our mission to give the whole world access to incredible experiences,” said GetYourGuide co-founder and CEO, Johannes Reck, in a company statement. “We now have entire teams dedicated to bringing our best experiences directly to consumers’ living rooms. This wouldn’t be possible without the passion and generosity of our guides, and we’re thrilled to give them a new platform to do what they do best.”

This free program connects you to a ton of online content that’s perfect for people looking to pass the time or even pick up a new skill while staying indoors. Some of the company’s first classes and experiences include a Facebook Live cooking class on how to make fresh ravioli from home with an Italian chef in Florence, Italy, and a live conversation with Gloria Glamour, who answered questions about her career and Berlin’s unique drag scene.

And on Friday, April 3, at 11 a.m. EST you can take a hands-on street art class via the company’s Facebook page.

Even more activities are planned for the coming weeks around all kinds of subjects from a virtual guided tour of the Vatican Museums to dance classes to virtual class trips. And if you can’t tune in during the live stream, all videos will be archived and accessible at any time via GetYourGuide’s YouTube channel. GetYourGuide will also be posting travel-themed book and movie recommendations, facts about global destinations, and guides on how to live like an Italian (or German or French person) for a day.