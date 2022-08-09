This Gorgeous Utah National Park Just Got a Brand-new Glamping Hotel — Here's a Sneak Peek

Under Canvas is ready to host glampers at its 10th location, which just might be its best yet.

The famed glamping company announced its newest location, ​Under Canvas Bryce Canyon, in Southwest Utah, which just opened for its inaugural season on Aug. 4.

Bailey Made

"With access to the outdoors being more in demand than ever, delivering a new opportunity for travelers to get outside and connect with nature at our 10th camp couldn't be more exciting," Matt Gaghen, CEO of Under Canvas, said in a release sent to Travel + Leisure. "The Bryce Canyon region is known for exceptional hiking and biking with beautiful landscapes and ready-access to multiple national parks and monuments. Given the popularity of this destination, Under Canvas Bryce Canyon is a highly anticipated addition to the brand's camps along the Grand Circle."

Situated on 750 acres of secluded high mountain plains, the company's newest location offers spectacular views of Mount Dutton and the Escalante Mountains. And, like its other locations, this camp keeps with the Under Canvas "mindful approach" to travel, thanks to its fully off-the-grid functions, like self-sustaining solar energy and pull-chain showers and low-flow toilets in each tent to minimize water use.

The camp itself is located a 15-minute drive from Bryce Canyon National Park, joining its four sister camps within the Grand Circle, including properties in or near the Grand Canyon; Zion National Park; Moab, Utah; and Lake Powell-Grand Staircase.

Bailey Made

Bailey Made

At the new Bryce Canyon outpost, travelers will find 50 safari-style canvas tents with private en suite bathrooms for comfort and complete privacy, thanks to the lush juniper forest surrounding the camp. Inside the tents, guests will find cozy king-size beds, USB charging packs, bedside lanterns, and wood-burning stoves. And, like its other locations, this destination will also feature the Stargazer Tent, which comes with a viewing window above the bed, so guests can look up to the blanket of stars overhead. But this camp also comes with something extra: an exclusive Hoodoo Suite Tent, with two tents adjoined by a private deck, a fire pit, and an outdoor area, making it ideal for families or groups.

Bailey Made

Of course, this Under Canvas destination comes with plenty of creature comforts in common areas, like West Elm furnishings, indoor and outdoor dining offerings, and plenty of both on- and off-site programming in partnership with local outfitters. There are even amenities for four-legged friends, who are more than welcome at Under Canvas locations, including Pendleton blankets and dog beds.

Under Canvas Bryce Canyon is open now, but will close for the season on Sept. 26, 2022, and its regular season in coming years will run May through September. ​​Reservations for the remainder of the 2022 season can be made here.