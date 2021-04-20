Get Outside

9 Weekend Getaways From San Diego That Will Bring You to Mountains, Deserts, National Parks, Vineyards, and More

9 Weekend Getaways From San Diego That Will Bring You to Mountains, Deserts, National Parks, Vineyards, and More

Whether you're looking for an active trip filled with hiking and water sports or a relaxing vacation spent lazing around a pool or on the beach, San Diego is just a short drive from several destinations that make for perfect weekend getaways.