Where to Camp | T+L Family

Grab your sleeping bags. The cool place to snooze this summer is in a state-of-the-art—or outright artful—tent. • No need to squish into your own nylon igloo; the latest designs, such as Kelty's seven-person, two-room Mantra 7 ($400; 303/530-7670 for dealers), accommodate whole clans. • At Hertshoorn, an hour east of Amsterdam, and several other campgrounds in the Netherlands, you can play house in artist Dre Wapenaar's pods (www.boomtent.nl; 31-577/461-556; $31 nightly for a family of four). • Even hotels are luring guests under the stars. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort in Tucson (800/235-6397; www.loewshotels.com; $285 for two nights) is holding kids' campouts this August: parents stay indoors (with hotel beepers), children sack out in the desert. And Sonoma's Safari West (800/616-2695; www.safariwest.com; tent for four $225) has 15 new tents with bathrooms, wood floors, and views of grazing giraffes. • No survival guides required: Just lug along Coleman's folding gas travel grill ($170; www.coleman.com).