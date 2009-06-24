Gear: Now Playing

You've got company, Game Boy. Introducing the latest electronic games and amusements to go.
By Robert Maniaci June 24, 2009
GAME BOY ADVANCE SP

Still can't be beat, especially since its recent makeover: new metallic sheen; cell phone-style flip top; and front-lit screen, perfect for night drives. Nintendo , www.gameboy.com ; $99.

LEAPSTER

A math and reading tool cleverly disguised as another button masher. A cast of cartoon characters does the teaching. Leapfrog , 800/701-5327; www.leapfrog.com ; $79.99.

AV320 PERSONAL VIDEO PLAYER

Like a pocket-sized TiVo that converts to a digital camera. With 20-gigabyte hard drive and 3.8-inch color screen. Archos , www.archos.com ; $549.95; lens $199.95.

VIDEONOW

The teeny screen plays black-and-white, but surprisingly watchable, mini-DVD's (including SpongeBob SquarePants ). Hasbro , www.hasbro.com ; $49.99; mini-DVD's $7.99 each.

ZODIAC

A digital suitcase that carries games, an MP3 player, an address book, and a diary, with memory left over for videos and pictures. Tapwave , www.tapwave.com ; $299.99.

PIXTER COLOR

Fisher-Price reinvents its black-and-white virtual sketchbook, adding 128 colors and 15 programs. Great for junior artists and animators. Fisher-Price , www.fisher-price.com ; $79.99.

PCS GAMEPAD

With this controller that attaches to Samsung cell phones, kids can play video games—Ms. Pac-Man, Monkey Ball—without pressing any wrong phone buttons. Samsung , www.sprintpcsaccessories.com ; $39.99; phone not included.

