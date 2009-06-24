Gear: Now Playing

You've got company, Game Boy. Introducing the latest electronic games and amusements to go.

GAME BOY ADVANCE SP

Still can't be beat, especially since its recent makeover: new metallic sheen; cell phone-style flip top; and front-lit screen, perfect for night drives. Nintendo , www.gameboy.com ; $99.

LEAPSTER

A math and reading tool cleverly disguised as another button masher. A cast of cartoon characters does the teaching. Leapfrog , 800/701-5327; www.leapfrog.com ; $79.99.

AV320 PERSONAL VIDEO PLAYER

Like a pocket-sized TiVo that converts to a digital camera. With 20-gigabyte hard drive and 3.8-inch color screen. Archos , www.archos.com ; $549.95; lens $199.95.

VIDEONOW

The teeny screen plays black-and-white, but surprisingly watchable, mini-DVD's (including SpongeBob SquarePants ). Hasbro , www.hasbro.com ; $49.99; mini-DVD's $7.99 each.

ZODIAC

A digital suitcase that carries games, an MP3 player, an address book, and a diary, with memory left over for videos and pictures. Tapwave , www.tapwave.com ; $299.99.

PIXTER COLOR

Fisher-Price reinvents its black-and-white virtual sketchbook, adding 128 colors and 15 programs. Great for junior artists and animators. Fisher-Price , www.fisher-price.com ; $79.99.

PCS GAMEPAD