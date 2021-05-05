Consumers must cast their vote now through May 16 to be entered in the giveaway.

You Could Win a Flight to Orlando When You Vote for Frontier Airlines’ New Aircraft Design

Orlando, Florida, USA - A Frontier Airlines Airplane Is Being Pushed Back To Taxi For Take-Off At Orlando International Airport At Almost Sunset Time

Thoughts of Orlando, Florida, probably evoke images of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and the whole gang at Walt Disney World. But they aren't the only cute creatures in the area. In an effort to highlight the real-life animals that roam Central Florida, as well as the conservation efforts to protect them, Frontier Airlines and Visit Orlando have teamed up to offer a free flight giveaway.

Created in partnership with four wildlife parks and preserves in Orlando, the "Who Is Orlando's Most-loved Animal" campaign invites consumers to vote on which animal will adorn the tail of a new Frontier aircraft. A random drawing will then be held, and 10 winners will be chosen to receive $400 in flights to Orlando on Frontier Airlines.

Frontier Airlines mock up of animals of Orlando on airplane tails Credit: Courtesy of Frontier Airlines

Consumers will have to vote for one of four animals representing the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, Gatorland, Sea Life Orlando Aquarium, and Wild Florida — all located in Orlando. All of Frontier's aircrafts will feature an animal on the tail, with each one telling their own unique story. The most difficult part of this campaign will be choosing which creature to vote for, as each one is a rescue animal worthy of inclusion.

Pick between Ella, the Florida black bear (representing the Central Florida Zoo); Larry, the alligator (Gatorland); Ted, the loggerhead sea turtle (Sea Life Orlando Aquarium); and Flurry, the albino alligator (Wild Florida).

"In addition to our world-famous theme parks, visitors are also expressing an interest in exploring nature and connecting with natural wildlife during their Orlando vacation, and this new campaign creates a way to spotlight the many incredible conservation efforts they can become part of here," said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando, in a press release. "No matter which rescued animal they cast their vote for, visitors can help make a difference just by sharing their story, plus win a chance for a free vacation to Orlando."

Frontier offers more nonstop flights to Orlando than any other airline, with direct service from several major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Philadelphia, Cincinnati, and more. This means there are plenty of routes for winners to choose from to reach the land of enchanting theme parks and unique wildlife.

Voting for the "Who Is Orlando's Most-loved Animal" campaign is open now through May 16, 2021. To learn about the stories of these animals and cast your vote, visit the official campaign website.