You Can Watch a Live Baseball Game From a Lazy River in Texas

The best seats in the house at this Texas baseball stadium have a very particular dress code: swimwear.

At Riders Field, where the minor league baseball team Frisco RoughRiders play, fans can watch games from a 68,000-gallon lazy river, which is the largest water feature in a professional sporting venue, according to the league. One lap around the more than 3,000-square-foot river is about 400 feet. Those in the lazy river — whether on an inner tube or just hanging out in the water — get a 270-degree view of the stadium with a vantage point above right field. Plus, the water temperature is always just right, since the pool is heated.

During the season, the lazy river, which opened in June 2016, hosts Party at the Yard on Thursdays for guests 21 and over and Family Fun Day on Sundays for fans of all ages. Tickets to the facility are separate from those sold for the baseball games, but no additional ballpark admission is required. If there are home games during other days of the week, the facility is available for private rental for groups ranging from 25 to 200 people.