Biking in Paris
Advertisement
| Credit: Courtesy of JCDecaux
In an effort to help the City of Light go green, the French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux has partnered with city officials to launch the largest municipal bike-lending program in the world. "We’re responding to an increasing demand for environmentally friendly transport solutions," says co-CEO Jean-Charles Decaux. Look for the 20,600 Patrick Jouin-designed bicycles parked at 1,450 depots around major tourist sites; a staff of 400 Parisians maintains the inventory full-time. With similar initiatives already under way throughout Europe, the EU’s goal of reducing emissions by 20 percent in the next 13 years may be just a few pedals away.
33-8/92-68-30-00; www.parisinfo.com; bikes are available for a minimal fee and require a deposit.