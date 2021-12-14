What could be more glamorous than seeing the world aboard a Four Seasons-designed private jet?

This Four Seasons Private Jet Itinerary Takes You Around the World in 24 Days

Ever since debuting in 2015, Four Seasons has set the standard for ultra-luxurious private jet trips. It recently announced its lineup for 2023, which features several wanderlust-inducing trips that will take 48 lucky guests on the trip of a lifetime. If the success of Four Seasons' 2022 journeys is anything to go by — three are sold out and one has only a few seats left — interested travelers should book quickly.

Interior of the Four Seasons Private Jet Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

The brand's 2023 African Wonders trip removes all of the travel hassles that you'll find even with top-notch safari outfitters, taking guests to see the absolute best nature and wildlife aboard the private jet. The trip begins in Athens, then heads to the Pyramids of Giza for a day trip before flying down to Africa. The safari starts with a torch-lit dinner under the stars in the Serengeti. After visiting Serengeti National Park, you'll head to Mauritius to explore the pristine waters and coral reefs. Next comes a trip to Rwanda for a life-changing hike with the gorillas alongside the scientists who care for them. Finally, there's a day trip to the thundering Victoria Falls in Zambia en route to Johannesburg, South Africa for departures. This trip is perfect for families and takes place during summer break from Aug. 1-13, 2023.

Part of The Iguazu Falls seen from the Argentinian National Park Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Four Seasons is also bringing back its longest-running trip, Timeless Encounters, which whisks guests around the world in 24 days. The trip begins in Hawaii and ends in England, making stops in fabulous cities and remote destinations as the jet traverses the globe. You'll do the hula in Hawaii, snorkel along the reefs and atolls of Bora Bora, and see Sydney's majestic Opera House before flying to Bali, Indonesia and Chiang Mai, Thailand to explore ancient cultures and history. On your way from East to West, there's a day trip to the Taj Mahal to see the enduring symbol of eternal love before stopping in Dubai. The trip ends in Europe with visits to three cultural capitals: Florence, Italy, and London. Timeless Encounters runs from Apr. 17 - May 10, 2023.

Culture-seeking travelers will want to book a seat on the International Intrigue journey, which focuses on immersive experiences in each destination. The trip begins in Seattle, then heads to Kyoto, Japan, and Hoi An, Vietnam, where guests can learn the history of the samurai and visit ancient sites. Rest up in the Maldives and see incredible marine life before heading to the Serengeti and Marrakesh. The trip heads up to Budapest and St. Petersburg, Russia before finishing in Paris. International Intrigue departs on Mar. 3 and concludes on Mar. 23, 2023.

Pulled out bed onboard the Four Seasons Private Jet Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

The bar onboard the Four Seasons Private Jet Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

In 2022, Four Seasons will debut a new, custom Airbus A321LRneo jet, which is created in response to customer feedback from its previous journeys. It features 48 seats, each crafted by hand using buttery-soft Italian leather. They expand to fully lie-flat if you want to rest, and each seat has a plush ottoman opposite it. In the back, there's a lounge where you can enjoy delightful treats created by the onboard chef, have a drink, or simply stretch your legs. Four Seasons will also bring craftspeople on board for workshops and educational demonstrations, which will make your time in the air fly by all too quickly.