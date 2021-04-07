This Boston Hotel Is Ringing in Spring With a Wine-filled Picnic and Luxury Stay

The Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston knows how to celebrate a new season.

Spring is here, which means it's time to put away the winter coats and celebrate the warmer weather with a nice picnic. And what better way to ring in the new season than at the Four Seasons?

The Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston, is offering a new program called Seasons in the Town and Country, which includes seasonal offerings for guests at the hotel. In celebration of the Spring Equinox (which kicked off the season on March 20th), guests can enjoy a personalized picnic for two including a bottle of wine upon arrival, complimentary overnight valet parking, and a curated "insider's guide" to help them explore all the unique places to go, including some unknown locations in the city and surrounding countryside.

As part of its curated insider's guide, the staff at One Dalton Street compiled some of their favorite destinations in Boston and the surrounding New England area. This guide includes natural attractions in the city that are perfect for a picnic; parks that make up the Emerald Necklace a 1,100-acre chain of parks in Boston and Brookline; and cherry blossoms in Back Bay, the Public Garden, and Boston Common; a self-guided walking tour along Newbury Street or Commonwealth Avenue; the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum; The Paul Revere House; the Old North Church; and Boston's North End; among other attractions.

A row of homes and spring blossoms in Boston Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Boston

The personalized picnic menu was created by the hotel's culinary team and includes seasonal salads, sandwiches, and wraps, accompanied by a variety of sides. Guests can choose between a farfalle pasta salad, burrata salad, arugula salad, spring green salad, Maine lobster cobb wrap, turkey and Vermont cheddar on a brioche bun, local Massachusetts muffuletta sandwich, grilled organic chicken breast, or the vegetarian option of crumbled feta with zucchini, red pepper flakes, cucumber and mint on local ciabatta. Plus, every picnic basket includes Natalie's handcrafted lemonade, house-made spiced potato chips, and the hotel's homemade pistachio-cherry-chocolate cookies.

A picnic basket with wine Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons Boston

This spring program is available at One Dalton Street through June 20 with rates beginning at $745 per night. Later in the year, the hotel will be releasing summer and fall offerings in celebration of the Summer Solstice and Autumnal Equinox.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street website.