Four Corners, Florida, is so much more than just a gateway to Walt Disney World.

This Florida Town Is Known for Its Gorgeous Freshwater Lakes and Citrus Groves — and Spans 4 Counties

A Florida suburb may not be the first destination that comes to mind when thinking of trending travel destinations. But Four Corners isn't just any Florida suburb.

The community in the center of the state may not have the sprawling coastal beaches other top Florida destinations boast, but Four Corners has the most popular tourist attraction on the planet: Walt Disney World. And its proximity to the theme park has made it one of the top summer travel destinations in the U.S., according to Airbnb data shared with Travel + Leisure.

The town is called Four Corners because it's where four Florida counties — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Lake — meet. (Some call this a "quadripoint.") It's a bit of a geographical oddity, technically considered a CDP (census-designated place) or an unincorporated suburban community. But technicalities aside, it is the only place in Florida located in four different counties.

Four Corners is home to a bevy of hotels, resorts, and vacation rentals, offering easy access to the nearby theme parks. But there's more to Four Corners than the happiest place on Earth. Four Corners is near a bounty of freshwater lakes, including Lake Louisa, Lake Dixie, and Hammond Lake at Clermont's Lake Louisa State Park. There's also a thriving jet skiing scene in the surrounding area, a result of the abundance of lakes; try rentals and lessons from local businesses such as Jodi's Ski Skool, on Lake Gifford, opposite Lake Austin.

Four Corners is also sometimes known as Citrus Ridge. It's a beloved part of Florida's citrus culture, which you can enjoy at the Showcase of Citrus. The 2,500-acre estate boasts more than 50 different varieties of citrus, some of which can be picked by visitors. You can also take a monster truck tour through the ranch, stop by the Old Time Country Store for souvenirs, or just stop by for a picnic in the citrus groves.

Toward the south end of Four Corners, there's Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park. Stop by for a zip line, ropes course, or aerial adventure that will get your heart pounding.

And, of course, if you're looking for more adventure, Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando are only a short drive away.