You Can Enjoy a Live Concert While Floating on a River in Texas

The best seats in the house for a summer concert just might be an inner tube.

The Rockin' the River live music series in Fort Worth, Texas, takes place on a waterfront stage by the Trinity River, where audiences can enjoy weekly shows while floating on the water. Even better? The shows are free, tube rentals are just $6, and the nights end with fireworks over the city's skyline.

Located at the Panther Island Pavilion on Purcey Street, the Rockin' the River concert series — which is celebrating its 10th year — is welcoming 30 bands over six weeks every Saturday through Aug. 7. Visitors can expect a variety of music genres, with upcoming headliners including country singer Chris Colston on July 24, rock musicians Cody Canada and the Departed on July 31, and country star John Baumann on Aug. 7. Supporting acts include Comanche Moon, Austin Meade, Teague Brothers Band, and Western Youth.

The exact schedules are available on the site each week, but gates typically open at 1 p.m., with music starting at 2:15 p.m., headliners at 6:45 p.m., and the fireworks show kicking off at 9:25 p.m. Parking is available on site for $10.

Kids are technically allowed, but organizers caution that the event involves loud music and alcohol (yes, beer is allowed on the river), and that those less than 30 inches tall aren't allowed in the water. Life jackets are also required for those 12 years old and younger and can be borrowed for free on site. Canine friends are also allowed to join in the fun, as long as they are leashed.

Those who prefer not to get their feet wet can still enjoy the show from the shore.