Sure, social media may make it seem like every corner of the world is now a tourism hot spot, but there are still a few forgotten destinations in our very own country that are wildly worthy of your attention.

In a recent Reddit thread, one user asked the community, "Americans, where are some good tourist spots in the U.S. that are often forgotten about?" And, as usual, Reddit users delivered. Here are five of the best places around the United States we should all be flocking to, according to travelers on Reddit.

"Sequoia National Park in California. Right next to Yosemite, same mountain range, 90% less tourists."

As one Reddit user noted, Sequoia National Park is an excellent alternative to larger, more well-known parks in the area. The park is not only home to the world's largest trees, but also has plenty of other things to find and explore, like "mountains, rugged foothills, deep canyons and vast caverns," according to the National Park Service. Guests are welcome to come camp and see the park all year long, however it should be noted that snow may hamper your experience. Try booking for the summer and fall season to see the park at its best.

"Padre Island National Shoreline is the longest stretch of untouched shoreline in the United states. The park is so long you can be the only person on the beach for miles and you'll be able to see the Milky Way with your naked eye at night. It's my favorite vacation spot and it being close to Corpus Christi is a big plus."

Indeed, South Padre Island National Seashore in Texas is yet another amazing national park worth your time and attention.

There, guests can enjoy 70 miles of coastline, dunes, prairies, and tidal flats, and experience Laguna Madre, one of just a few hypersaline lagoons in the world.

Guests can come any time of year to windsurf, fish, swim, kayak, and more in the pristine waters, camp under the stars, and feel truly alone with Mother Nature.

"Olympic Peninsula, in WA. Rainforest, hikes for days, beautiful coastline, and not very many people. Also some damn good local beer and cider."

Of course visitors can always visit the national park that sits along the Olympic Peninsula, but this area also has plenty of other activities to take part in including heading down the Cider Route, which stops along various farms and distilleries.

"Civil war battle sites are great, especially Gettysburg. I've been to several battlefields, and Gettysburg is the best. Even if you're not a history buff, you could have fun at Gettysburg."

Like this commenter said, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania is a place where both history buffs and novices alike can learn to appreciate America's past.

In Gettysburg, visitors can check out the famous battlefields, see historical reenactments, and even take a ghost tour or two. This place does have a few centuries' worth of stories to tell, so odds are there are some spirits lurking about.

"The Great Lakes are right there and no one seems to notice them. You can charter a fishing trip, go to a bunch of islands, scuba dive, get lost at sea, eat your family to survive, get cherry ice cream in the traverse bay area."

More than a few Reddit users pointed out that the Great Lakes are a totally underappreciated marvel. The Great Lakes touch eight different states in the U.S., meaning there are plenty of things to do and see around them. As a good starting point try Michigan, which has the longest lakefront coastline of all the states.