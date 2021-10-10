Seeing Cartagena Through the Eyes of Colombia's Most Famous Magical Realist

Cartagena is synonymous in my mind with Gabriel García Márquez — or "Gabo," as he's known to all Colombians. He lived there when he worked as a newspaperman in the late 1940s, his reportage highlighting the seedy, tropical, magical undercurrents of the country's Caribbean coast. As the story goes, Gabo would sit in one of the many public plazas when he was looking for an idea, biding his time until something interesting took place. He wrote about an organ player's monkey, a woman asking for abortive medicine, the song of a macaw. Much has changed since that time — Cartagena is now home to more than a dozen upscale hotels — but the public plazas still teem with high drama, a strange and vibrant life.