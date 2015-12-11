Being a parent is rewarding, but it's also riddled with responsibilities and a to-do list that redefines the term "the grind." Between cleaning bottles, grocery shopping, crafting endless incarnations of chicken, and schlepping the brood to school, soccer, and beyond, moms and dads invariably watch the concept of free time evaporate as early as in the delivery room.

Equally as difficult to swallow is how the concept of vacation changes once you factor in children. Just because you've eschewed the city for the beach, the suburbs for the slopes, or this country for another, doesn't mean the daily demands have altered. You will still be awakened at 5:30 a.m., still have to organize your day around naps, plan for snacks and meals, still have to sacrifice your loftier gastronomic hankerings for kid-friendly fare.

Don't get us wrong: we love our kids, but sometimes parents need a break. If you and your significant other have been day-dreaming about leaving the kids at home and heading out for some much-needed R&R, we're here to tell you it's okay. To save you time in planning, we've even done the research and carefully selected a roster of getaways exclusively for fatigued parents.

Our guidelines? Properties are luxurious, low key and, for the most part, intimate in scale. These trip ideas are all about reconnecting: Rooms are spacious and airy; the ambiance is decidedly anti-millennial. No dark lobbies, bathrooms, or rooms, and no music blaring from elevators or pool speakers. No incomprehensible design features hijacking the creature comforts of the room. Also, these destinations are easy to reach, with a wealth of direct flights from major American hubs.

Above all, each property boasts a sense of place, with notable décor, amenities like transformative spas or creative guest experiences, and of course, standout dining options. So, banish the guilt and get away—and return to your kids relaxed and recharged. You deserve it.

Amy Tara Koch regularly covers the family beat for Travel + Leisure. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.