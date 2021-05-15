Travelocity and Thrifty Car Rental want to help you have the perfect family reunion.

Travelocity and Thrifty Car Rental are taking family reunions to the next level by giving away a pair of all-expenses-paid road trips this month, the companies shared with Travel + Leisure on Friday.

Take in the best of the Southwest with family-friendly activities (think old-fashioned soda fountains in Scottsdale, Arizona, and an animal sanctuary in Kanab, Utah) or get your heart pumping with the glass Skywalk over the Grand Canyon. Looking for a bit of rest? Sleep under the stars in style with luxury glamping outside Zion National Park.

Winners who prefer cowboy boots and barbecue can choose the Lone Star Family Adventure where they can learn about the history of the space program in Houston, relax on the beaches in Galveston, and eat their way through Austin's amazing food scene.

Whoever wins the vacations — worth up to $25,000 — can invite up to nine of their family members to join the fun. And to complete the trip in style, families can choose from cars like the BMW X1, a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, or the Hyundai Santa Fe.

"It's very clear that Americans are aching to meet with their loved ones again, so we're very focused on making sure this happens safely and smoothly for our customers," Katie Junod, general manager at Travelocity, told T+L. "If we've learned anything from this past year, it's that families are incredibly tough and resilient. We're excited to partner with Thrifty to provide families some much-deserved relief."

Starting Monday, people can enter by submitting a short essay on TravelocityxThriftyRoadTrip.com on why they want to take their family on a road trip. The contest is open through May 31.

Travelocity and Thrifty Car Rental will then select two winners who will be notified by email in early June.

Road trips have become extremely popular during the pandemic with about 34 million Americans expected to take a driving vacation for Memorial Day weekend. Of those who are traveling, a Travelocity survey found 43% of people are looking forward to planning a trip to visit family.