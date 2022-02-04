How to Plan the Perfect Family Trip to Toronto

Canada's biggest city is a great choice for kids of all ages — and the parents will have fun, too.

Looking out at the Toronto skyline from the CN Tower.

A family looks out the windows of the observation deck at the CN Tower in Toronto, Canada

Finally ready to take that family vacation? With new exhibits that invite kids to explore the country's history — plus classic Toronto outings that parents can enjoy — Canada's biggest city is ready to welcome the whole clan. Here's how to plan the perfect trip for kids of all ages.

Children and parents look at miniature models of Canada at the Litte Canada miniature museum Children and parents look at miniature models of Canada at the new Little Canada museum. | Credit: Courtesy of Little Canada

For Younger Children

Little Canada, which opened last August, features miniature models of Canadian cities, like the European-style buildings and cobblestoned streets of Old Quebec, and landscapes, like the towering Rocky Mountains. With moving cars, trains, and boats, thousands of LED lights, and mini people "walking" the streets, the installation brings the country's attractions to life. Your child can even become a part of these little settings, thanks to an on-site scanner that prints tiny 3-D versions of visitors.

At Black Creek Pioneer Village, costumed interpreters demonstrate what life was like in the 1860s. Kids can try out a musical instrument, work alongside a tinsmith, or take in a collection of more than 2,000 period toys.

For Teens and Tweens

The EdgeWalk lets kids aged 12 and older circumnavigate the famous CN Tower, walking along an outdoor platform 116 stories above the ground (don't worry, harnesses and safety gear are provided).

Fashion-forward teens looking for activities closer to the ground will love the Queen Street West neighborhood, with its vintage-fashion shops and quirky cafés. They'll also be steps from the MuchMusic building, the former studio of the iconic Canadian TV channel, which, like MTV, launched the careers of many famous VJs. Stroll by and tell the kids about the good old days of waiting to actually buy an album on CD.

Ice skating on The Bentway in Toronto Skating on the Bentway. | Credit: Andrew Williamson/Courtesy of The Bentway

For Kids of All Ages

Take the whole family to the Bentway, a year-round trail and outdoor event space under the Gardiner Expressway, just steps from Lake Ontario. Check the website for seasonal offerings, which range from an ice-skating track in the winter to a roller-skating rink in the summer.

When the kids have worked up an appetite, head to Kensington Market to sample foods from around the world, including Swedish coffee, Baja-style tacos, and Jamaican patties.