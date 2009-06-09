Kids Skateboard with the Pros on Grand Cayman

Last week I checked in with Shaun White (above), the red-headed snowboarder of winter Olympic fame. The 22-year-old athlete, who also happens to be a pro skateboarder, has signed on to make appearances at Skate Cayman, a summer-long skateboarding camp on Grand Cayman (a fine locale for the world’s second largest skatepark).

Through August 21, kids can sign up for an instructor-led weeklong camp ($282) or daily session ($63). Pro skaters (Bucky Lasek, Rune Glifberg, and yes, the Flying Tomato) will be on-hand throughout, signing autographs, leading sessions, and, well, skating.

If your kids haven’t convinced you it’s worth the trip, consider the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism’ Summer Splash promotion: children 11 and under fly free on Cayman Airways, and five-night stays are going for the price of four at the Westin Casuarina Resort & Spa and Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Better yet, take it from Shaun: “What makes you think your parents are cooler than when they’re taking you skateboarding?” Right on, dude.