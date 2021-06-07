Win a Dream Vacation With Your Dad This Father's Day

It's time to take dad where's he's always wanted to go.

Treat your dad to the ultimate Father's Day gift: an epic vacation.

In honor of Father's Day on June 20, Cutty Sark Scotch Whisky has teamed up with Outside TV and mountain biking brothers Tyler and Cam McCaul to give you a chance to win an amazing vacation for you and your dad.

The contest is simple: Tell Cutty Shark your dad's dream adventure, and you can actually make his dreams come true.

Has your dad always dreamed of a cross-country road trip or a multi-country tour of Europe? Or perhaps a safari in Tanzania? Well, this is your chance to help him cross these things off his bucket list.

The contest, which is live from now until June 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. ET, will award one grand prize winner their dad's dream adventure trip package for two valued at $5,000 and accompanying gear, as well as exclusive products from Marzocchi, Bell, Adidas, Fox, and more adventure lifestyle brands.

There is also a first prize available aside from the grand prize, which includes an MTB cycling helmet, a Z1 coil fork, and two swag prize packs. The first prize is valued at $1,600.

Everyone who submits must be over 21 and be a resident of the United States. In order to enter, upload a video describing their father's dream adventure. This video should be no less than 30 seconds and no more than one hour.

After all, your dad has done a lot for you over the years, so perhaps it's time to set aside that new tie or tool kit and give him an experience that he will never forget. After over a year without travel, there's no better way to celebrate your dad.

For more information, official rules, and to submit your video, visit the Outside TV Campfire website.