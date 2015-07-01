What kid doesn’t love summer pool parties—and a pool party at a Walt Disney World Resort property, to boot? This year, families will be able to play during 22-minute hosted “Disney Junior Pool Parties,” no matter which hotel they choose, be it the Grand Floridian, Polynesian Village, Saratoga Springs, or Art of Animation.

The get-togethers feature music, sing-alongs, and activities from popular Disney Channel TV shows including Sofia the First, Doc McStuffins, Jake and The Neverland Pirates, Miles from Tomorrowland, and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse. The parties take place daily, at various times, and families can share their favorite photos using the hashtag #DisneyJunior.