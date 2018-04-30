With Mother's Day around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how best to celebrate yours. Still deliberating gifts? Whether she leans more on the side of homebody or is an avid jetsetter herself, there's always something to get her that inspires a touch of wanderlust.

But while we all like to open a prettily wrapped package, don't ignore the power of a well-planned experience. After all, this is the woman who took you on all your trips growing up, from camp to family vacations. So now it's time to spoil her and return the favor.

Could your mom use a little dose of luxury? We've got some of our favorite luxury family vacations right this way. If you and the gang want to spoil her with a trip to the beach, you could refer to these ideas here. Don't want to sweat reservations for dinner while you're away? Then consider some of the best all-inclusive resorts out there.

If it's something a little different you're after, our editors put our heads together to create a list of our ideas for the best trips to take with your mom. Ours are culled from experiences we've had — from tornado-chasing with adventurous moms in the Midwest to road-tripping along Ireland's southern Coast — to trips we plan to take, tracing a family's roots in Hungary or China, or crossing off a bucket list item like visiting the vineyards of Mendoza or lounging in an overwater bungalow in Bora Bora. The common thread among them all is the shared experience of family and history, so perhaps that's the best place to start.

Think about the places that are most meaningful to you and your mom, and get to planning. We promise it will be an experience you'll never forget.